Compliance
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Compliance
Creating an Employee Handbook: 2026 Guide for Small Businesses
An employee handbook is the document that sets out your company's policies, expectations, and benefits for employees. This guide explains what an employee handbook is, what to include, how to create one step by step, and how often to update it. You'll leave with information that can help serve as a starting point to build a handbook that fits your business, along with a template and examples to start from.
August 5, 2026 ・11 mins read
Compliance
What is Retroactive Pay?
Retroactive pay (or retro pay) is when compensation is due to an employee for work they already performed.
March 10, 2026 ・4 mins read
Compliance
Who is Considered Immediate Family for Bereavement Leave?
Learn who qualifies as immediate family for bereavement leave, including spouses, children and more.
March 9, 2026 ・8 mins read
Compliance
What Is Form W-3 and Do I Have to File One?
W-3 forms provide totals of salaries paid and amounts withheld for each employee. They must be filed with the Social Security Administration.
February 13, 2026 ・3 mins read
Compliance
HR Headaches: How and When Should I Tell My Boss I’m Pregnant?
March 10, 2026 ・6 mins read
Compliance
Can I Use PTO After Giving Two Weeks' Notice — and What Is a PTO Payout?
If an employee gives two weeks’ notice, can they use remaining PTO during that time, take a PTO payout, or another option? Get the what, why and best practices.
February 23, 2026 ・9 mins read
Compliance
Creating an Employee Handbook: 2026 Guide for Small Businesses
An employee handbook is the document that sets out your company's policies, expectations, and benefits for employees. This guide explains what an employee handbook is, what to include, how to create one step by step, and how often to update it. You'll leave with information that can help serve as a starting point to build a handbook that fits your business, along with a template and examples to start from.
August 5, 2026 ・11 mins read
Compliance
HR Headaches: How and When Should I Tell My Boss I’m Pregnant?
March 10, 2026 ・6 mins read
Compliance
What is Retroactive Pay?
Retroactive pay (or retro pay) is when compensation is due to an employee for work they already performed.
March 10, 2026 ・4 mins read
Compliance
Who is Considered Immediate Family for Bereavement Leave?
Learn who qualifies as immediate family for bereavement leave, including spouses, children and more.
March 9, 2026 ・8 mins read
Compliance
Can I Use PTO After Giving Two Weeks' Notice — and What Is a PTO Payout?
If an employee gives two weeks’ notice, can they use remaining PTO during that time, take a PTO payout, or another option? Get the what, why and best practices.
February 23, 2026 ・9 mins read
Compliance
What Is Form W-3 and Do I Have to File One?
W-3 forms provide totals of salaries paid and amounts withheld for each employee. They must be filed with the Social Security Administration.
February 13, 2026 ・3 mins read
Top Resources
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HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.