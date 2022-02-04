Overview:For small- and mid-sized businesses navigating HR, benefits and compliance challenges, partnering with a professional employer organization (PEO) can accelerate growth and reduce risk. But not all PEOs are equal — the right one can unlock access to better benefits, stronger HR support and improved operational focus; the wrong fit can cost time, money and control.

This article presents 11 key questions to help business leaders vet PEO providers and ensure alignment with their goals. These questions cover:

Pricing clarity

Service scope

Technology and integration

Compliance and risk posture

Provider credibility

The piece also outlines the benefits of choosing a well-aligned PEO: freeing internal leadership to focus on strategic priorities, accessing enterprise-level benefits and reducing administrative burden and regulatory exposure.

Ultimately, choosing a PEO is not just buying a service — it’s selecting a partner whose values, infrastructure and growth trajectory must match your business. The added value comes when the PEO becomes a force-multiplier for your HR, not just a back-office vendor.

A professional employer organization (PEO) is an organization that provides comprehensive human resources services for small and medium-sized businesses. As the business environment continues to change, working with a PEO can support your needs without draining valuable time from your day. Partnering with the right PEO can help you grow your small to medium-sized business, while providing best practice advice to over 180 federal laws from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) in addition to state and local regulations.

Benefits of Working with a PEO

PEOs operate under a co-employment model in which the PEO, as a co-employer, is the employer on record for tax purposes and is responsible for collecting and remitting payroll taxes for employees on its platform. The client maintains control over workforce decisions, like hiring, firing, compensation and culture. This allows businesses to benefit in several ways.

Some of the most notable benefits of working with a PEO include:

More time to focus on business goals and mission

Access to employee benefits including health insurance, retirement plans, pet insurance and more

Improved employee engagement 1

Lower employee turnover 1

Reduced administration costs for employee management 2

Access to HR expertise

Improved risk mitigation

Important Questions to Ask Before Choosing a PEO

There are several benefits of working with PEOs, but not all organizations offer the same services or provide the same quality. Your involvement is key, which is why you need to approach the process of hiring a PEO strategically. To fully understand what your relationship with a PEO will look like, here are 11 important questions to ask before making this important decision.

1. What will I be paying for?

Every professional employer organization is different and therefore, will likely have variable costs for services. Ask what’s included in those costs. You need to have a firm grasp on what your PEO is going to provide to determine whether those core offerings align with your business needs. A strong PEO will provide plenty of support, strategic guidance and access to benefits.While this is an investment, it’s one that can help save money and save your business. In fact, a PEO can help deliver a return on investment—on average, more than 27% ROI and savings of nearly $1,800 per employee per year.2 Over time, the median revenue growth for PEO clients is 40% greater, as outsourcing your HR functions to HR experts means you and your team can dedicate your time and resources to things that make your business great.1

2. How much does working with a PEO cost?

PEOs generally charge for their services using a flat rate per employee or based on a percentage of total payroll. The flat fee rate is for every employee in a business whereas the percentage of payroll is based on the amount of each paycheck processed. When you’re trying to decide between different PEOs, ask about their PEO billing process. You’ll want to know exactly what this looks like before you begin working with them so there are no surprises.

3. What services are included?

Professional employer organizations offer a range of services to their clients. When comparing options, it’s helpful to review different peo services for small businesses to understand how offerings can vary based on company size, industry and growth plans. Select PEO services include HR consulting expertise, which gives you access to a team of specialists to help guide you with best practices. This helps businesses avoid administration problems while simultaneously gaining access to best practices. Many PEOs also provide access to benefits beyond health and retirement plans. Be sure to discuss the details of these benefit plans beforehand to fully understand what you’ll have access to. PEOs typically offer some degree of payroll services in addition to risk mitigation to help you protect your business. Select PEOs also offer a variety of supporting technology that can further enhance your day-to-day business.

4. What kind of technology or software does your firm provide?

By partnering with the right PEO, you’ll gain access to a comprehensive, reliable HR platform that allows you to manage several facets of your human resources from your computer or your mobile device. Always ask about the technology or software that prospective PEOs provide and be sure to ask if you can preview the platform. This should allow you to determine if the technology can be integrated easily into your business operation.

5. Do you provide training or professional development?

Some PEOs provide ongoing training and professional development tools and resources for their clients’ employees. This helps to attract new candidates and maximize the overall potential of their current workforce. For businesses that are looking to achieve their goals and increase employee satisfaction, ongoing training is essential. Personal development opportunities also show your employees that you care about their effort and are invested in their long-term success. If you’re looking at options for hiring a PEO, don’t forget to ask about what type of training tools and resources they make available for your employees.

6. Do you provide employee benefits plans?

While most PEOs will provide access to some sort of employee benefits plan, benefit offerings can vary drastically. Ask about the types of health care coverage that are offered by your prospective PEO to better assess its quality. You should also inquire about benefits that are relevant or specific to your industry to determine whether the PEO can provide your employees with what they need most. Many PEOs offer access to big-company benefits regardless of your business size, which means that you’ll be in a better position to attract top talent and retain the team you have.