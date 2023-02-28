Running a small- to medium-size business (SMB) requires a lot of time, effort and resources. It can be difficult to navigate, especially as your workforce grows. To help you get the most out of your efforts, it may be beneficial to enter a co-employment relationship.

What is Co-Employment?

Co-employment is a relationship between a business and a professional employer organization (PEO) where employment-related responsibilities are outlined in the contract. The relationship is solidified through a contractual agreement, usually with a client service agreement (CSA). The result is that the business’ workforce is considered to be employed by two separate entities, the business owner’s company and the PEO.

Although business owners maintain control of the business operations, goals, and day-to-day functions, the PEO helps handle more HR-related tasks. This can include things like talent management strategy, payroll processing, access to benefits, administrative tasks, and more. The scope of the responsibilities for each party is fully outlined in the CSA based on initial handlings.

Benefits of a Co-Employment Relationship

Entering a co-employment relationship has several benefits, especially for SMBs. In addition to alleviating certain responsibilities, you’ll also provide your workforce with multiple benefits that can help improve retention rates and overall employee satisfaction. This, in turn, may impact productivity, engagement and more. Some of the most compelling benefits of a co-employment relationship include the following.

1. Simplified Payroll Processing

One of the biggest benefits of co-employment is how it affects payroll processing. Typically, in this type of relationship the PEO would assume the primary responsibility for processing payroll, reporting wages and dealing with payroll taxes. Every PEO has different processes for this partnership, so it’s important to discuss the details with them in advance, but co-employment will help keep your payroll taxes compliant in regard to this sector of your business.

2. Access to Big-Company Benefits

Part of running a business means providing your employees with access to a range of benefits. While traditionally, this includes health insurance and options for retirement planning, SMBs may not have access to the same caliber of benefits as larger companies do. Co-employment allows you to take advantage of the PEO’s collective strength, as they may have the leverage to provide access to many of these big company benefits that are usually out of reach or too expensive on your own. During co-employment, this means that the PEO holds the responsibilities of benefits plans.

The co-employment relationship also provides you with the opportunity to offer additional benefits that can help boost the employee experience. This may include things like dental and vision coverage, comprehensive retirement plans, auto and home policies, commuter benefits and more all without having to deal with negotiating rates with the carriers. PEOs may also offer unique benefits, for example, TriNet is one of the only PEOs to offer adoption assistance and education assistance payroll services and administration.

3. HR Compliance Expertise

One of the most difficult things that small business owners need to navigate is staying compliant with employment requirements. While there is no such thing as human resource law, trying to navigate the various local, state and federal employment laws and regulations can seem like an impossible task. There are thousands of different HR laws and industry specific regulations—all of which can change quickly. During co-employment, a PEO can help provide you with HR compliance expertise.

4. Strategic HR Support

When you begin a co-employment relationship, you’ll gain access to HR specialists who understand how to help you strategically plan for long-term success. However, working with a PEO does not mean that your internal HR team will be replaced. Instead, they’ll work together to make a plan that will help you with scalable, sustainable growth. HR support through co-employment can include things like help with creating long-term plans, designing employee performance reviews, creating an employee recognition program, conducting employee experience surveys and more.

5. Talent Management Strategy

Co-employment provides your SMB with attractive benefits and can help enhance your overall employee experience. This is extremely beneficial in regard to talent management and employee retention. A PEO can help your business stand out from the competition and attract top talent within your industry. They can also provide comprehensive support during the hiring process, onboarding, training and long-term performance management.

6. Multi-State/Multi-Location Support

Every state and even localities operate differently, so it’s important to make sure that you’re acting in accordance with your location and the location of your employees. Co-employment offers multi-state or multi-location support to help with risk mitigation and location-specific benefits. This can help simplify your payroll tax reporting and lower the risk of penalties or fines.