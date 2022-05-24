Improving Employee Experience Through HR Technology in a Tough Hiring Market

The technology revolution is here!

Actually, it’s been here for quite some time. But it did get a major boost of adrenalin two years ago when the pandemic started—and it really hasn’t let up since. Experts tend to agree that the technology advancements we’re experiencing at a rapid pace in the business world were always going to come eventually. However, the need for companies to pivot their operations—literally overnight in many cases—in response to COVID-19 meant that technology had to leap ahead seemingly overnight as well.

HR Technology as an Employee Retention Tool

What’s also interesting is that the capability of technology didn’t just change with the pandemic; it’s role in business also changed. As in-person offices were replaced by kitchen tables, meetings switched from conference rooms to online chats and we went from catching up with colleagues in the breakroom to helping kids with their schoolwork while trying to stay on top of our workloads, technology had to bear the brunt of not just keeping us in touch, but also keeping us genuinely connected without physical presence. It took on heavier roles in bridging the gap left by the pandemic in employee experience, company culture and engagement.

And now, as employers are facing massive hiring challenges ushered in by the great resignation, and employees are eager to maintain some of the work/life integration they became accustomed to during lockdown, savvy businesses are now looking at HR technology to not just help relieve them of some of the administrative load around running a business, but to also help them provide a rich employee experience for a modern, remote workforce.

The Opportunity for Business Success Through HR Technology

This is where TriNet comes in. As I spoke about recently at the TriNet Small Business Week Summit, business technology has a fantastic opportunity to help employers better engage with, support and delight their employees. This type of company culture is important to business success even in a relatively smooth hiring market, but it is downright critical right now to retaining employees as employers are clamoring for an ever-dwindling pool of available talent.

In assessing how—and where—companies are currently working, it only made sense that we took a deeper look at our own HR technology offering to meet the challenges and opportunities faced by small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) and their employees. With that in mind, we made enhancements to our technology platform along the lines of what SMBs and their employees have said they wanted as they strategically plan their companies’ future.

This new design and technology includes a more visual, intuitive and powerful experience for an increasingly remote workforce that needs and wants to be able to access their information and handle some of their HR tasks on their terms---anytime and from anywhere.





HR Technology with a Human Touch

Key upgraded features of the enhanced platform include simplified navigation, a modern look and feel, increased mobile capability, document management and custom dashboards to offer greater insight into HR trends and facilitate more informed decision-making, as well as access to TriNet’s wealth of HR expertise.

The TriNet platform was built to help SMB leaders complete HR tasks with greatest ease so they can focus on growing their business. With these latest enhancements, we expand on our commitment to SMB success by helping them to empower their most valuable and hardest-to-find resource—their people!

This communication is for informational purposes only; it is not legal, tax or accounting advice; and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.

This post may contain hyperlinks to websites operated by parties other than TriNet. Such hyperlinks are provided for reference only. TriNet does not control such web sites and is not responsible for their content. Inclusion of such hyperlinks on TriNet.com does not necessarily imply any endorsement of the material on such websites or association with their operators.