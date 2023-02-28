9 Tips to Build Wellness into Your Business

Over the years, the demands of the workplace have continued to grow. This has caused stress levels to rise proportionately. In fact, according to a recent poll, 57% of all workers in the U.S. feel work-related stress on a daily basis.1 Although it’s normal to have some ups and downs within any role, ongoing stress at work can decrease employee experience and increase turnover. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), 71% of all employees who feel stress at work plan to find a new job within the next year.2 To help minimize unnecessary anxiety, integrating workplace wellness plans are recommended. For more information, here’s everything you need to know about building wellness into your business.
Workplace wellness refers to a comprehensive approach to promoting health and wellbeing within the workplace. It encompasses various initiatives and programs that aim to support the physical, mental and emotional health of employees, while also improving their job satisfaction and productivity.
Workplace wellness programs can take many forms. Some businesses have improved wellness initiatives by providing healthy food options, offering on-site fitness classes, providing mental health resources and counseling, promoting work-life balance, encouraging stress management techniques and even offering financial wellness programs. Anything that helps reduce employee stress while improving health can be part of workplace wellness.
Employers who implement workplace wellness programs often see benefits such as reduced absenteeism, improved employee morale and increased productivity. Additionally, workplace wellness programs can help organizations attract and retain top talent by demonstrating a commitment to employee well-being. However, not all businesses have the resources to uproot their current practices and rollout expensive wellness plans or offerings. Luckily, with the right approach, any size business can reap the benefits.
When you approach employee coaching, it’s always beneficial to try to see things from their perspective. This can give you more information regarding the specific needs and concerns of your team, rather than initiating training based on what you assume they need. When leaders understand the challenges and motivations of their employees, they can make more informed decisions about how to support and manage them. This can lead to increased engagement, productivity and job satisfaction among employees. Taking this approach also shows your team that you’re committed to bettering the workplace for everyone, not just for upper management.
Never assume you know what your employees want or need. In addition to making an effort to see things from their perspective, you should also be asking questions. Ask your workforce what they want from the coaching process and what they hope to achieve. Ask them about areas they want to improve in. Ask them about their learning style and how they best retain information. Prioritize communication in the coaching process and you have the potential to increase results exponentially. Communication is one of the best tools for successful professional development over the years.
Every employee will have different strengths and weaknesses, so using a generalized coaching format isn’t going to produce the best results. Instead, focus on individual strengths so you can foster a more positive work environment and help employees unlock their full potential. Although this will likely lead to more time spent developing unique coaching plans, it may help boost performance, enhance internal motivation and employee satisfaction and even improve retention rates over time.
Effective managers do not sit behind their screens dictating tasks to their workforce. They look to develop employees and share in the successes and failures of the team. They collaboratively work with their employees to solve problems. Managers who are effective coaches develop a mentor relationship with their employees. A good mentor invests in developing the employee, not just for success in their current role but for success in any future role they take in the company.
Often, managers get so caught up in their day-to-day tasks that they overlook this part of an employee’s development. A good approach to mentoring is to ask employees what their career goals are and help develop a plan for them to get there. These conversations can be a formal part of the regular performance review process or can be touched upon in weekly one-on-one meetings with each employee.
Regardless of your approach, showing an employee you care about their career goals will keep them engaged and performing. It will also help prepare them to grow with your company over the years.
There are several things that may stand in the way of successful coaching efforts, but four of these barriers can be overcome with a little awareness:
To coach effectively and efficiently, it’s important to leverage the resources around you. Effective managers seek input from all the employees they manage and take a collaborative approach to problems. They also utilize other tenured employees, team leads and training resources to work on additional development or training as necessary. By allowing others to assist in the coaching process, you give the employee who receives the coaching a different perspective on how to approach a problem, as well as allow the employee to develop peer relationships within the organization.
It’s important that all coaching and development conversations are two-way streets. Managers should give feedback but also seek feedback from the employee. Managers should ask their employees, “How can I support you with this?” or “Is there anything I can do to help you achieve this goal?” These questions show that managers have a personal stake in the employee’s overall job success as well as in a project’s success. Asking questions like this help gain the employee’s trust, maintain employee engagement and encourage professional development. Managers should remember that to be effective, they should give feedback—and receive it—on an ongoing basis, as needed.
Finally, don’t be afraid to empower your employees. Lack of appreciation will lead 79% of employees to quitPraise the growth and achievements of your team and provide positive feedback when things are going well. This is empowering and can help improved momentum on company-wide developments.
