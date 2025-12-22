Introduction

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are the backbone of innovation and economic growth. Yet, in today’s globalized economy, they face unprecedented challenges driven by shifting immigration policies and trade regulations. Two recent developments—the introduction of a supplemental fee for certain H-1B visa petitions and evolving tariff structures—are reshaping how SMBs hire talent and manage supply chains. Understanding these changes is critical for leaders who want to remain competitive and resilient.

H-1B Visa Updates: A New Era of Complexity

The H-1B visa program has long enabled U.S. businesses to access specialized talent from around the world. However, recent policy changes introduce significant financial and operational considerations.

1. The $100,000 Supplemental Fee

In September 2025, the White House announced a $100,000 supplemental fee for certain new H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025.

Employers must pay this fee upfront and include proof of payment with the petition. For small businesses, this is significant; a six-figure cost per candidate could make international hiring prohibitive, forcing businesses to reconsider recruitment strategies.

2. Wage-Based Lottery Weighting

The Department of Homeland Security has proposed a rule to weight H-1B lottery entries based on wage levels. While the selection process remains random, higher salaries will increase the chances of selection. Level one entries are counted once, level two twice, and so on.

This system favors employers offering higher wages, potentially disadvantaging SMBs that cannot match large corporations’ salary scales .

Global Hiring Strategies: Leveraging TriNet and Multiplier

For many small businesses, expanding a talent strategy beyond the U.S. can feel like a big leap—especially if it’s only for a few roles. The complexity of setting up a legal entity, ensuring compliance, and managing international payroll and benefits often seems daunting. These challenges can create hesitation, even when the need for specialized talent is clear. Fortunately, businesses don’t have to navigate this alone—modern solutions make global hiring far more accessible than most leaders realize.

One such solution is Employer of Record (EOR) vendors who simplify compliance and administration for international teams. Solutions like Multiplier make this approach practical and scalable, helping SMBs hire globally without the burden of entity setup or visa sponsorship. In addition to handling compliance and payroll, Multiplier enables companies to offer locally competitive benefits and manage tax obligations smoothly. This means small businesses can focus on growth and innovation while Multiplier takes care of the complexities of building and supporting a global workforce.

Multiplier’s Role in Global Talent:

Employer of Record (EOR) Services: Multiplier enables SMBs to hire talent in over 150 countries without setting up local entities.

Multiplier enables SMBs to hire talent in over 150 countries without setting up local entities. Compliance Made Simple: From payroll to benefits and tax compliance, Multiplier helps businesses navigate local regulations with ease.

From payroll to benefits and tax compliance, Multiplier helps businesses navigate local regulations with ease.

Can potentially help manage overall costs by hiring talent remotely in their home country instead of incurring the cost associated with sponsoring an H1-B visa. Speed to Market: Scale global teams quickly, with fewer delays associated with visa processing or entity registration.

Why This Matters for Small Businesses:

Access specialized talent globally without geographic limitations.

Reduce dependency on costly immigration processes.

Build resilient teams that support international expansion strategies.

Actionable Strategies for Small Business Leaders

Reassess Hiring Strategies Factor in visa-related costs when budgeting for talent acquisition. Consider remote work or nearshoring to access global talent without incurring high immigration fees. Engage in Policy Feedback Participate in public comment periods for proposed immigration rules. Collaborate with industry associations to amplify SMB voices.

Looking Ahead

The intersection of immigration and trade policy is reshaping the competitive landscape for small businesses. While these changes present challenges, they also create opportunities for innovation and strategic growth. By staying informed and agile, SMB leaders can turn uncertainty into advantage.

TriNet and Multiplier are committed to helping businesses navigate these complexities—whether through expert best practice guidance on immigration compliance support or strategies for global workforce support. Together, we can empower small businesses to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

FAQs

Q1. What is the new $100,000 H-1B supplemental fee and who does it apply to?

A1. The new $100,000 supplemental fee applies to certain new H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025. Employers must pay this fee upfront, which can significantly increase the cost of sponsoring international talent.

Q2. How do recent H-1B changes impact SMBs’ ability to hire global talent?

A2. Higher costs and wage-weighted lottery rules may make it harder for SMBs to compete with large employers on salary and sponsorship budgets. As a result, SMBs may need to reassess how they budget for talent, where they hire, and which roles truly require U.S.-based sponsorship.

Q3. How can Employer of Record (EOR) solutions like Multiplier help SMBs respond to H-1B changes?

A3. EOR providers like Multiplier let SMBs hire talent in other countries and avoid the need to set up local entities or sponsor visas. They handle compliance, payroll, and benefits locally, helping businesses avoid high H-1B fees while still accessing specialized global talent.