Multiplier
Multiplier and TriNet have partnered to revolutionize the global HR landscape. Businesses worldwide can now access a premier EOR, PEO, and global payroll solution to drive their growth. The combination of TriNet and Multiplier optimizes global hiring, streamlines global payroll, simplifies HR processes, and enhances employee benefits, empowering small and medium-sized businesses to concentrate on growth while effectively managing a diverse workforce.
HR Outsourcing
Navigating Global Workforce Challenges: H-1B Visa Changes and Impact on SMB Global Talent Strategy
Discover how new H-1B fees and policy shifts impact small business hiring. Learn strategies to build global teams, reduce immigration costs, and stay competitive.
December 22, 2025 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Beyond Borders: How SMEs Can Expand Globally with Confidence in 2025
Discover how SMBs can expand globally with confidence. Learn about compliance rules, severance laws, and how Employer of Record (EOR) solutions simplify international hiring.
September 3, 2025 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Navigating the Global Talent Crunch: Leveraging AI and Globalization to Build the Workforce of the Future
By embracing globalization and AI technology, businesses are addressing skills gaps and positioning themselves for sustainable growth in a complex labor market.
March 11, 2025 ・5 mins read
