Plain-language definitions

PTO (Paid Time Off) — A single pool of paid leave that typically covers vacation, personal days, and sometimes sick time. Because it combines categories, state payout rules may treat it the same as "vacation."

Vacation leave — Paid time off specifically designated for personal rest and travel; in most states that mandate payout, "vacation" is the precise term in the statute.

Sick leave — Paid leave specifically for illness or medical appointments; most states do not require payout of unused sick leave at separation.

Accrued leave — Leave the employee has earned incrementally (e.g., 1.5 hours per pay period worked) but not yet used.

Vested leave — Leave that the employer cannot legally forfeit once earned; in states treating PTO as wages, all accrued PTO is considered vested and cannot be forfeited by a "use it or lose it" policy.

Front-loaded leave — A full allotment of PTO granted at the start of a period (e.g., January 1 or on a hire anniversary) rather than earned incrementally. Front-loaded leave that has not yet been "earned" may be recoupable if an employee departs early, depending on the employer's policy and state law.

Final pay — All wages, salary, and (where required) accrued PTO owed to an employee on their last day of work, due within the state-mandated deadline.

PTO payout formula:

Hourly employee: (Accrued but unused PTO hours) × (Regular hourly rate) = Payout amount. Example: 40 accrued PTO hours × $22/hour = $880 payout.

Salaried employee: (Annual salary ÷ 52 weeks ÷ 40 hours) × Accrued PTO hours = Payout amount. Example: $62,400/year ÷ 52 ÷ 40 = $30/hour × 32 accrued hours = $960 payout.

Can my employer deny PTO after I resign? Yes — most employers can, and many do.

Federal law (the Fair Labor Standards Act) does not require employers to offer PTO at all, and it does not require them to permit its use during a notice period. The right to use PTO is governed entirely by the employer's written policy and, secondarily, by state law.

Practically speaking, employers commonly restrict or deny PTO during notice periods for legitimate operational reasons: covering open shifts, completing knowledge transfer, and maintaining productivity while a replacement is sourced. Denying PTO during notice is not retaliation — it is standard practice in at-will employment states.

Scenario — pre-approved PTO: If an employee already had a vacation day approved for a date that falls within their notice period, most policies still honor that approval. Employers should check their handbook for language on whether resignation voids prior approvals; absent explicit policy language, honoring pre-approved time is the lower-risk approach.

Scenario — using all remaining PTO to cover the entire notice period: This is the scenario most likely to be denied. If an employee gives two weeks' notice and immediately requests 10 PTO days to cover all remaining working days, the employer has strong grounds to deny it — the employee would effectively not be working during the notice period, defeating its purpose entirely.

Scenario — one or two days of PTO during the notice period: Much more likely to be approved at a manager's discretion, particularly if the employee is otherwise available and transition work is on track.

Do I get paid for unused PTO if I quit? Only if state law or company policy requires it.

No federal law mandates that employers pay out unused PTO or vacation at separation. However, approximately 24 states treat accrued vacation (and, increasingly, combined PTO) as earned wages that cannot be forfeited — meaning the employer must pay them out on termination regardless of whether the employee resigned or was terminated.¹

Exempt vs. nonexempt employees: The FLSA's salary-basis rules for exempt employees generally prohibit deductions from salary for absences of less than a full day. However, upon separation, the payout obligation is determined by state law and company policy, not exempt/nonexempt status.

Negative PTO balance: If an employee has used more PTO than they have accrued (front-loaded plans sometimes allow this), the employer may be able to deduct the overpayment from the final paycheck — but only to the extent state law permits wage deductions and only down to minimum wage for nonexempt employees. Some states prohibit such deductions entirely.

Is sick leave paid out? Generally no — unless your state or policy says otherwise.

Unlike vacation/PTO in payout-required states, unused sick leave is rarely treated as a wage that must be paid out at termination. Unless your state has a specific statute or your employer's policy explicitly promises sick leave payout, expect no payout of unused sick time. Where sick time is part of a combined PTO bank, the entire balance may be subject to payout rules in states that require it — check your state's specific guidance.

What if I give less than two weeks' notice?

An employer may have a policy that ties PTO payout, benefits continuation, or rehire eligibility to providing adequate notice. Where permitted by state law, some employers enforce "forfeit accrued PTO if notice is inadequate" clauses — these are generally enforceable in states that allow such conditions (not in California, for example, which prohibits forfeiture of accrued vacation). Review your offer letter and handbook carefully.

What if my employer ends my employment immediately after I give notice?

This scenario — sometimes called "immediate separation" — has important legal nuances:

Pay for the notice period: Most states do not require employers to pay through the full notice period if they choose to end employment immediately. However, some states and localities treat this as a termination (not a voluntary resignation) for unemployment insurance purposes, which can affect benefit eligibility.

Most states do not require employers to pay through the full notice period if they choose to end employment immediately. However, some states and localities treat this as a termination (not a voluntary resignation) for unemployment insurance purposes, which can affect benefit eligibility. Final pay deadline: Once the employer ends employment — even if the employee intended to work through notice — the final pay deadline clock typically starts immediately (see state table below).

Once the employer ends employment — even if the employee intended to work through notice — the final pay deadline clock typically starts immediately (see state table below). PTO payout: If the state requires payout upon involuntary termination, immediate separation after an employee-initiated resignation may still trigger that obligation, depending on how the state defines "termination."

State-by-state PTO/vacation payout and final pay table

This table covers vacation/PTO (not sick leave, which is generally not paid out). Where a state treats accrued vacation as wages, a "use it or lose it" policy is either prohibited or heavily restricted. Always verify current rules with the cited agency — laws change.²