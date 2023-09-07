Payroll | Compliance | SMB Matters
If an employee gives two weeks’ notice, are they entitled to take their remaining PTO during that time? The short answer is yes. Moreover, employees giving two weeks’ notice and taking vacation with PTO scheduled during two-week notice may sound ideal. However, several elements must be considered from both the employer’s and the employee’s perspectives. Other options, including a PTO payout, may exist and should also be considered. This article provides a fuller picture of best practices surrounding requesting or using PTO during two weeks’ notice.
Employees may submit paid time off (PTO) requests after they’ve given two weeks’ notice, but employers can legally deny those requests. Why? Pairing PTO with the last two weeks of employment makes it much more difficult for employers to find a suitable replacement.
There’s a world of difference between taking a day or two of PTO during your two weeks’ notice and taking PTO for the entirety of your two weeks’ notice. Employees can take the PTO as additional vacation time, or they might even start a job at their new employer immediately. But that defeats the entire point of the two weeks’ notice.
Employees also need to consider the projects they have been handling for the company. It’s always a good idea to leave on good terms. If the departing employee helps with the transition period, they will likely depart on good terms.
Depending upon the state labor laws that apply to the employment relationship, employees may be entitled to a PTO payout in conjunction with their final paycheck. Check the state(s) that govern your company’s practices to determine if yours requires employers to pay out PTO at the end of employment. If it’s part of the company policy, the employee can either cash in on their unused PTO or use it during the two weeks’ notice period. Legally speaking, the employee can use eight days of their vacation time for PTO even after they hand in the resignation letter.
Still, the company policy might discourage employees from taking PTO during two weeks’ notice period and encourage them instead to opt out for a cash payment for their accrued but unused vacation days.
Employers decide whether or not to pay employees for unused sick time. It must be a consistently applied company-wide standard. For employers, there are benefits to each option:
There are different ways companies approach sick time, but the overall goal should ensure workplace fairness among employees. Many companies address the sick time dilemma by solely offering PTO. To avoid larger payouts, employers can create a tiered structure. For example, the longer an employee has been with a company, the faster they accrue PTO.
People will talk about the standards and procedures in the company, and it’s in your best interest to provide the best possible experience to your employees, even those who are departing. You might collaborate again with the employee in the future, and they will share their experiences with others. This could include everything from overtime pay and unpaid/paid wages to labor standards and the human resources department’s approach toward them.
So, setting a good precedent for existing employees should be a top priority. Choose a single approach for your departing employees and stick to it, ensuring it’s fair for all employees. That means figuring out what to do with sick days and unused vacation time and how long the advance notice should be. You must ensure you don’t break employment or labor laws during this process. To ensure you adhere to current standards, the HR team should advise you regarding the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and relevant state or local labor laws that regulate minimum wage and overtime pay.
Typically, yes, you can take it in one way or another. But can you use PTO during two-week notice, and for that matter, should you, is a different question.
Employees should have the following three elements in mind when handing in their two weeks’ notice:
Can you take PTO after giving notice? Yes, the employee can do that. But they will need to communicate with their employers to ensure as smooth a transition as possible.
Companies should also establish a fair final pay policy for all employees. When deciding whether or not to pay employees for accrued PTO, consider the individual, the company as a whole and the regulations.