Can I Use PTO After Giving Two Weeks' Notice — and What Is a PTO Payout?
Last reviewed: February 18, 2026
Answer: There is no federal law requiring an employer to let you use accrued PTO during your notice period — and employers can legally deny such requests under their own policy. Whether your unused PTO must be paid out at separation depends entirely on state law: roughly 24 states treat accrued vacation/PTO as earned wages that must be paid upon termination, while most states do not require payout of unused sick leave. Check your employer's written policy and your state's labor law first.
Key takeaways
- Employers may deny PTO requests during a notice period if their policy restricts it — there is no federal right to use PTO after resigning.
- Accrued vacation/PTO payout at separation is required in approximately 24 states; no federal law mandates it.
- Sick leave payout at termination is generally not required unless state law or company policy specifies otherwise.
- Final paychecks must be delivered within a state-specific deadline, which varies from the day of termination to up to 30 days.
- Consistent, documented policy application is the employer's best legal protection; departing employees should review their offer letter, handbook, and state law before assuming any PTO rights.
- If an employer ends employment immediately after notice is given, the notice period may still need to be compensated depending on state "pay in lieu of notice" rules and whether the employee is exempt or nonexempt.
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Plain-language definitions
PTO (Paid Time Off) — A single pool of paid leave that typically covers vacation, personal days, and sometimes sick time. Because it combines categories, state payout rules may treat it the same as "vacation."
Vacation leave — Paid time off specifically designated for personal rest and travel; in most states that mandate payout, "vacation" is the precise term in the statute.
Sick leave — Paid leave specifically for illness or medical appointments; most states do not require payout of unused sick leave at separation.
Accrued leave — Leave the employee has earned incrementally (e.g., 1.5 hours per pay period worked) but not yet used.
Vested leave — Leave that the employer cannot legally forfeit once earned; in states treating PTO as wages, all accrued PTO is considered vested and cannot be forfeited by a "use it or lose it" policy.
Front-loaded leave — A full allotment of PTO granted at the start of a period (e.g., January 1 or on a hire anniversary) rather than earned incrementally. Front-loaded leave that has not yet been "earned" may be recoupable if an employee departs early, depending on the employer's policy and state law.
Final pay — All wages, salary, and (where required) accrued PTO owed to an employee on their last day of work, due within the state-mandated deadline.
PTO payout formula:
- Hourly employee: (Accrued but unused PTO hours) × (Regular hourly rate) = Payout amount. Example: 40 accrued PTO hours × $22/hour = $880 payout.
- Salaried employee: (Annual salary ÷ 52 weeks ÷ 40 hours) × Accrued PTO hours = Payout amount. Example: $62,400/year ÷ 52 ÷ 40 = $30/hour × 32 accrued hours = $960 payout.
Can my employer deny PTO after I resign? Yes — most employers can, and many do.
Federal law (the Fair Labor Standards Act) does not require employers to offer PTO at all, and it does not require them to permit its use during a notice period. The right to use PTO is governed entirely by the employer's written policy and, secondarily, by state law.
Practically speaking, employers commonly restrict or deny PTO during notice periods for legitimate operational reasons: covering open shifts, completing knowledge transfer, and maintaining productivity while a replacement is sourced. Denying PTO during notice is not retaliation — it is standard practice in at-will employment states.
Scenario — pre-approved PTO: If an employee already had a vacation day approved for a date that falls within their notice period, most policies still honor that approval. Employers should check their handbook for language on whether resignation voids prior approvals; absent explicit policy language, honoring pre-approved time is the lower-risk approach.
Scenario — using all remaining PTO to cover the entire notice period: This is the scenario most likely to be denied. If an employee gives two weeks' notice and immediately requests 10 PTO days to cover all remaining working days, the employer has strong grounds to deny it — the employee would effectively not be working during the notice period, defeating its purpose entirely.
Scenario — one or two days of PTO during the notice period: Much more likely to be approved at a manager's discretion, particularly if the employee is otherwise available and transition work is on track.
Do I get paid for unused PTO if I quit? Only if state law or company policy requires it.
No federal law mandates that employers pay out unused PTO or vacation at separation. However, approximately 24 states treat accrued vacation (and, increasingly, combined PTO) as earned wages that cannot be forfeited — meaning the employer must pay them out on termination regardless of whether the employee resigned or was terminated.¹
Exempt vs. nonexempt employees: The FLSA's salary-basis rules for exempt employees generally prohibit deductions from salary for absences of less than a full day. However, upon separation, the payout obligation is determined by state law and company policy, not exempt/nonexempt status.
Negative PTO balance: If an employee has used more PTO than they have accrued (front-loaded plans sometimes allow this), the employer may be able to deduct the overpayment from the final paycheck — but only to the extent state law permits wage deductions and only down to minimum wage for nonexempt employees. Some states prohibit such deductions entirely.
Is sick leave paid out? Generally no — unless your state or policy says otherwise.
Unlike vacation/PTO in payout-required states, unused sick leave is rarely treated as a wage that must be paid out at termination. Unless your state has a specific statute or your employer's policy explicitly promises sick leave payout, expect no payout of unused sick time. Where sick time is part of a combined PTO bank, the entire balance may be subject to payout rules in states that require it — check your state's specific guidance.
What if I give less than two weeks' notice?
An employer may have a policy that ties PTO payout, benefits continuation, or rehire eligibility to providing adequate notice. Where permitted by state law, some employers enforce "forfeit accrued PTO if notice is inadequate" clauses — these are generally enforceable in states that allow such conditions (not in California, for example, which prohibits forfeiture of accrued vacation). Review your offer letter and handbook carefully.
What if my employer ends my employment immediately after I give notice?
This scenario — sometimes called "immediate separation" — has important legal nuances:
- Pay for the notice period: Most states do not require employers to pay through the full notice period if they choose to end employment immediately. However, some states and localities treat this as a termination (not a voluntary resignation) for unemployment insurance purposes, which can affect benefit eligibility.
- Final pay deadline: Once the employer ends employment — even if the employee intended to work through notice — the final pay deadline clock typically starts immediately (see state table below).
- PTO payout: If the state requires payout upon involuntary termination, immediate separation after an employee-initiated resignation may still trigger that obligation, depending on how the state defines "termination."
State-by-state PTO/vacation payout and final pay table
This table covers vacation/PTO (not sick leave, which is generally not paid out). Where a state treats accrued vacation as wages, a "use it or lose it" policy is either prohibited or heavily restricted. Always verify current rules with the cited agency — laws change.²
|State
|Vacation/PTO payout required at separation?
|Treated as wages?
|Final paycheck deadline (voluntary resignation)
|Primary source
California
Yes — all accrued vacation/PTO must be paid
Yes
Next regular payday
Colorado
Yes — accrued vacation is a wage
Yes
Next regular payday or 14 days, whichever is earlier
Illinois
Yes — if policy promises payout; accrued vacation = final compensation
Yes
Next regular payday
Massachusetts
Yes — earned vacation is a wage
Yes
Next regular payday
Montana
Yes — accrued vacation must be paid (no at-will exception)ᵃ
Yes
Next regular payday or within 15 days
Nebraska
Yes — if promised in policy
Yes
Next regular payday or within 2 weeks
New York
Depends on employer policy; accrued vacation treated as wages if policy promises payout
Conditional
Next regular payday
North Dakota
Yes — accrued vacation is a wage
Yes
Next regular payday
Texas
Only if promised by policy
Conditional
Within 6 days of separation
Florida
No state requirement
No
No state deadline (next regular payday recommended)
Georgia
No state requirement
No
No state deadline
Ohio
No state requirement (employer policy governs)
Conditional
First regular payday after separation
Pennsylvania
Only if promised by policy
Conditional
Next regular payday
Washington
Depends on employer policy
Conditional
End of established pay period
All other states
Check state labor department
Varies
Typically within 3–30 days
Employee checklist: How to request PTO during your notice period (5 Steps)
- Check the written policy first. Locate your employee handbook section on PTO — specifically any language about notice periods, resignation, or PTO restrictions. If there's a "no PTO during notice" clause, your request has no contractual basis.
- Confirm your state's payout rules. If your state requires payout of accrued PTO, weigh whether taking PTO days now versus receiving a cash payout in your final check makes more financial sense for your situation.
- Choose your timing carefully. Request specific days, not a blanket "I'll use all my remaining PTO." A request for one or two pre-transition days is far more likely to be approved than a request to cover the entire notice window.
- Put the request in writing. Submit through whatever system (HRIS, email, written form) your employer uses. A written record protects both parties if the request is later disputed.
- Pair it with a visible transition plan. A brief written summary of your handoff plan — active projects, documentation, training notes — demonstrates good faith and increases the likelihood of approval.
Employer checklist: How to evaluate and handle PTO-during-notice requests (5 Steps)
- Check your written policy. Is there a clause addressing PTO use during notice? If yes, apply it consistently. If not, this situation is a good prompt to add one — ambiguity creates liability.
- Verify applicable state law. Confirm whether your state treats accrued PTO as wages, which affects both the payout obligation and the permissibility of any "forfeiture for inadequate notice" clauses.
- Assess operational impact. Can the team function if this employee is absent for one or two days? Is the work covered? Denial is legally permissible, but approving low-impact requests demonstrates good faith and can preserve the employment relationship.
- Apply the same standard to everyone. If you deny a resigning employee's PTO request, document the business reason and ensure similar requests from other resigning employees have been or will be handled the same way. Inconsistent application creates discrimination exposure.
- Respond in writing. Whether approving or denying, confirm the decision in writing, stating the policy basis. For denied requests, confirm whether the employee will instead receive a cash payout at separation (where state law requires it).
Sources
¹ U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division — State Payday Requirements — https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/state/payday(final paycheck timing by state)
² State-specific statutes and agency pages are linked inline in the table above. For a comprehensive state-by-state PTO payout summary, see the DOL's state labor office directory: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/contact/local-offices
³ U.S. Department of Labor, Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) Overview — https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/flsa(federal wage and hour baseline; no federal PTO mandate)
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