HR ServicesDecision Support

Benefits Decision Support

Help employees understand benefit options, choose the best plan and utilize benefits to their full potential.

Compare Plans
Benefits decision support, powered by Healthee, helps with plan comparison consideration.
icon_Compliance.svg
Understand plan options
See details of TriNet-sponsored benefit plans all in one place.
icon_Administration.svg
Choose with confidence
Make informed decisions using personalized data on healthcare costs and trends.
icon_Financial_Services.svg
Promotes Financial wellness
Clarity on coverage, deductibles, copayments and providers helps employees manage expenses and use their benefits.
66

66% of employees want help navigating their health insurance benefits.

* Voya Financial®
78

78% of employees are more likely to stick around because of their benefits program.

* WTW
Identify optimal insurance plans

Identify optimal insurance plans

The benefits decision support tool is a data-backed platform that provides personalized answers during open enrollment, new hire or life status change events coupled with educational resources so employees can be confident in their decisions.

The modern interface may help employees discover benefits they could be using but aren’t, all based on their unique needs and goals.

Promotes financial wellness and potential cost savings based on analysis of hundreds of data points and employee input to calculate total out of pocket expenses.

Benefits of better healthcare navigation

Create a healthcare spending strategy
Choosing optimal plans based on personal data
Communicates the value of wellbeing in the organization
AI driven app for instant, always available support

Access robust benefits

Benefit Options
Benefit Options

Offer attractive employee benefits that help you compete for top talent.

Read More
Benefits for small business
Benefits for small business

A PEO offers HR expertise to help SMBs choose the right mix of benefits for their workforce.

Get the eGuide
Benefits for small business
Benefits for small business

Offering employee benefits requires several steps.

Read More

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification