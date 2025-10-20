HR ServicesBenefit OptionsDecision Support

Benefits Decision Support

Powered by Healthee, these features help employees understand their benefit options,
choose the best plan and use their benefits to their full potential.

More Clarity on Benefits
Help employees choose and use their benefits with confidence.
benefits heart.svg
Understand plan options
See TriNet-sponsored benefit plans with details to help choose with confidence.
charts_computer.svg
Navigation made easy
With information all in one place, and 24/7 online support using the power of AI it is easy to choose and use benefits.
calculator_icon.svg
Maximize benefit investment
Clarity on coverage, deductibles, copayments and providers helps employees manage expenses and use their benefits.
Choose and use your benefits with benefits decision support
66

of employees want help navigating their health insurance benefits.

* Voya Financial®
78

of employees are more likely to stick around because of their benefits program.

* WTW
BDS Compare

Identify optimal insurance plans

The benefits decision support tool is a data-backed platform that provides personalized answers during open enrollment, new hire or life status change events coupled with educational resources so employees can be confident in their decisions.

The modern interface may help employees discover benefits they could be using but aren’t, all based on their unique needs and goals.

Promotes financial wellness and potential cost savings based on analysis of hundreds of data points and employee input to calculate total out of pocket expenses.

Take a Tour
Personal Health Assistant, powered by Healthee.jpg

Get help navigating your healthcare benefits

Help employees explore what their current health plan has to offer. The personal health assistant provides a personalized gallery of healthcare benefits with an integrated provider lookup. Wellness options are visible with year-round support and reminders.

The tools provide cost estimates for procedures and care, plus track deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums.The online virtual healthcare assistant provides AI assisted chat services 24/7 to get personalized answers on access and coverage questions.

Take a Tour

Benefits of better healthcare navigation

Create a healthcare spending strategy
Choosing optimal plans based on personal data
Communicates the value of wellbeing in the organization
AI driven app for instant, always available support

Help reduce benefit inquiries for HR leaders

Self-service tools for enhanced confidentiality

Access Robust Benefits

Benefit Options
Benefit Options

Offer attractive employee benefits that help you compete for top talent.

Read more
Benefits for small business
Benefits for small business

Offering employee benefits requires several steps.

Read more
State of the Workplace
State of the Workplace

In the 2025 State of the Workplace, TriNet identifies unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, employee engagement, AI usage, and benefit’s ease of use. 

See More

Frequently Asked Questions

How does benefits decision support help employees choose the health plan that fits their needs during benefits enrollment events?
The plan comparison tool uses an AI-powered approach to consider various factors like employee’s needs, preferences, and usage history to offer personalized health plan recommendations.
Does the plan comparison tool consider total out-of-pocket costs?
Yes, it evaluates estimated total annual costs, factoring in self-reported usage, to help employees make informed, cost-effective choices.
What is personal health assistant and how does it help an employee navigate benefits they are enrolled in?
Personal health assistant helps employees understand and utilize their currently enrolled health plans effectively, leading to informed healthcare decisions and potential cost savings.
What kind of AI powers personal health assistant and how is it different from a basic chatbot?
The health assistant is provided by Healthee, our benefits navigation support provider and is built on a generative AI engine that goes beyond scripted chatbot responses. The assistant understands natural language, interprets complex questions, and delivers accurate, personalized support — just like a real conversation. Unlike rigid chatbot tools, it evolves with employee needs and benefits updates.
Does benefits decision support help employees throughout the year or only during benefits enrollment events?
The plan comparison tool is available during new hire, open enrollment and life status change events. Personal health assistant is available year-round, helping employees navigate their currently enrolled benefits at their convenience when they need to find care or have coverage questions.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.