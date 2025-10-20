Benefits Decision Support
Powered by Healthee, these features help employees understand their benefit options,
choose the best plan and use their benefits to their full potential.
of employees want help navigating their health insurance benefits.* Voya Financial®
of employees are more likely to stick around because of their benefits program.
Identify optimal insurance plans
The benefits decision support tool is a data-backed platform that provides personalized answers during open enrollment, new hire or life status change events coupled with educational resources so employees can be confident in their decisions.
The modern interface may help employees discover benefits they could be using but aren’t, all based on their unique needs and goals.
Promotes financial wellness and potential cost savings based on analysis of hundreds of data points and employee input to calculate total out of pocket expenses.
Get help navigating your healthcare benefits
Help employees explore what their current health plan has to offer. The personal health assistant provides a personalized gallery of healthcare benefits with an integrated provider lookup. Wellness options are visible with year-round support and reminders.
The tools provide cost estimates for procedures and care, plus track deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums.The online virtual healthcare assistant provides AI assisted chat services 24/7 to get personalized answers on access and coverage questions.
Benefits of better healthcare navigation
Help reduce benefit inquiries for HR leaders
Self-service tools for enhanced confidentiality