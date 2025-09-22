TriNet PEOPEO Pricing

Detailed breakdown: Line-item costs for service, tax and benefits
No hidden fees: Understand exactly where your money goes—flat fee (per employee per month) charges, never a percentage of payroll charge
Payroll taxes: Charges automatically stop when thresholds (e.g., Social Security, unemployment tax max) are reached
Payroll Services from TriNet

Compare TriNet’s pricing vs. other PEOs

Pricing can be complex given the various associated costs with delivering full-service HR. Many vendors offer a bundled amount as a percent of your total payroll, but have you considered social security and unemployment taxes? Is it fair to pay more when you give someone a raise? TriNet is here to help.

Here are a few examples of how our pricing is transparent:

If your employee:

TriNet's Pricing Model

Hybrid Pricing Model

(flat insurance fee + % of payroll for admin and taxes)

Bundled Fee Model

(based on % of payroll)
Maxes out his or her Social Security deduction Charges go down arrow-down-green.svg Stays the same Price stays the same
Gets a raise Administrative fees stay the same Administrative fees go up arrow-up-red.svg Administrative fees go up arrow-up-red.svg
Reaches the max for unemployment taxes Charges go down arrow-down-green.svg Stays the same Stays the same
Elects pre-tax medical deduction Charges go down on tax related charges arrow-down-green.svg Stays the same Stays the same

TriNet’s pricing plans are for new clients only and can vary by region, industry, company size and scope of services.

1 Payroll taxes are subject to periodic adjustments by relevant government authorities and this is an estimate based on annual employee wages and wages capped as applicable according to federal and state taxing authority guidelines. PEPM charges applicable as a portion of the rate on each pay cycle run charged per check fee.

A Complete HR Solution

There’s a lot that goes into an HR solution in order to get it right—the technology, the benefits options, the compliance and the expertise. TriNet unites these capabilities into a solution that delivers an incredible experience to you and your people.

HR support for you and your employees—whether it’s benefits or payroll questions, assistance is available by phone or online

A simple online payroll solution for managing payroll and navigating evolving tax codes

HR software for you and your employees to manage time, view pay and benefits information—all with one log in

Best practices guidance on complex employment-related regulations and compliance

Access to the comprehensive benefits your employees need and want

TriNet Awards and Recognition

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2025 & 2026

US News & World Report

American's Greatest Workplace for Woman 2025

Newsweek

Newsweek American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025

Newsweek

Newsweek #1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) 2024 & 2025

Mental Health America (MHA)

Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) 2023

Mental Health America (MHA)

Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Equality 100

Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023 & 2024 Corporate Equality Index

Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Disability Equality Index Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024

Disability Equality Index (DEI)

The Business Intelligence Group Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

G2 Highest User Adoption Summer 2025

G2

G2 Users Love Us

G2

TrustRadius Top Rated 2025

TrustRadius

TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2025

TrustRadius

Tech Radar Five Best PEO Companies 2022

Tech Radar

Edge Electronics
"TriNet has helped Edge Electronics the most by making our payroll and HR issues easy. We like to make business easy for our customers and you have made these areas easy for us."
Adrienne Giannone
President and CEO, Edge Electronics
Edge Electronics

