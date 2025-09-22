PEO Pricing
Compare TriNet’s pricing vs. other PEOs
Pricing can be complex given the various associated costs with delivering full-service HR. Many vendors offer a bundled amount as a percent of your total payroll, but have you considered social security and unemployment taxes? Is it fair to pay more when you give someone a raise? TriNet is here to help.
Here are a few examples of how our pricing is transparent:
|
If your employee:
|
TriNet's Pricing Model
|
Hybrid Pricing Model(flat insurance fee + % of payroll for admin and taxes)
|
Bundled Fee Model(based on % of payroll)
|Maxes out his or her Social Security deduction
|Charges go down
|Stays the same
|Price stays the same
|Gets a raise
|Administrative fees stay the same
|Administrative fees go up
|Administrative fees go up
|Reaches the max for unemployment taxes
|Charges go down
|Stays the same
|Stays the same
|Elects pre-tax medical deduction
|Charges go down on tax related charges
|Stays the same
|Stays the same
TriNet’s pricing plans are for new clients only and can vary by region, industry, company size and scope of services.
1 Payroll taxes are subject to periodic adjustments by relevant government authorities and this is an estimate based on annual employee wages and wages capped as applicable according to federal and state taxing authority guidelines. PEPM charges applicable as a portion of the rate on each pay cycle run charged per check fee.
A Complete HR Solution
There’s a lot that goes into an HR solution in order to get it right—the technology, the benefits options, the compliance and the expertise. TriNet unites these capabilities into a solution that delivers an incredible experience to you and your people.
HR support for you and your employees—whether it’s benefits or payroll questions, assistance is available by phone or online
A simple online payroll solution for managing payroll and navigating evolving tax codes
HR software for you and your employees to manage time, view pay and benefits information—all with one log in
Best practices guidance on complex employment-related regulations and compliance
Access to the comprehensive benefits your employees need and want
TriNet Awards and Recognition
US News & World Report
Newsweek
Newsweek
Newsweek
Mental Health America (MHA)
Mental Health America (MHA)
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Disability Equality Index (DEI)
The Business Intelligence Group
G2
G2
TrustRadius
TrustRadius
Tech Radar