Compare TriNet’s pricing vs. other PEOs

Pricing can be complex given the various associated costs with delivering full-service HR. Many vendors offer a bundled amount as a percent of your total payroll, but have you considered social security and unemployment taxes? Is it fair to pay more when you give someone a raise? TriNet is here to help.



Here are a few examples of how our pricing is transparent:

If your employee: TriNet's Pricing Model Hybrid Pricing Model (flat insurance fee + % of payroll for admin and taxes) Bundled Fee Model (based on % of payroll) Maxes out his or her Social Security deduction Charges go down Stays the same Price stays the same Gets a raise Administrative fees stay the same Administrative fees go up Administrative fees go up Reaches the max for unemployment taxes Charges go down Stays the same Stays the same Elects pre-tax medical deduction Charges go down on tax related charges Stays the same Stays the same

TriNet’s pricing plans are for new clients only and can vary by region, industry, company size and scope of services.