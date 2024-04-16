A TriNet Customer Community
The Wing is an exclusive community where HR leaders and TriNet admins can meaningfully engage with TriNet, network, collaborate, learn, receive rewards and recognition, and have fun.
The Wing can help you learn and grow professionally while rewarding you for your accomplishments.
Welcome to The Wing…
TriNet’s online customer community designed for business leaders like you.
As a member of The Wing, you'll have the opportunity to network ….
and share ideas with your peers, learn best practices, accelerate your TriNet platform mastery and earn exciting rewards and recognition.
Here’s 3 ways to get the most out of your experience in The Wing.
Participate in the discussion boards to share ideas, challenges, and ask questions of your peers.
This is also where TriNet experts share tips, announcements, best practices and address common questions.
Click “New Topic” to start a discussion or ask a question, search for a topic – for example “employee engagement ideas,” and reply to active discussions
Next - test your knowledge and accelerate your mastery on a variety of TriNet and HR-related subjects by taking challenges.
You can find these activities by clicking Challenges in the navigation bar where they’re grouped together in several categories
Unwind in the SKY LOUNGE with some fun challenges while getting to know your peers.
The Share and Showcase channel will always have a few ways to share your experience with TriNet and highlight your brand.
By completing these challenges, you'll earn points which can be redeemed for gift cards and rewards.
The more points you earn can land you on the Leaderboard and help you attain special badges
Finally - leverage The Wing to build - and expand - your network with a built-in peer group to learn with and from.
The Wing – is just another great benefit of being a TriNet customer.
To get started, click the Community link within the Admin/Manager view of the TriNet platform, accept the terms & conditions
Get the most out of your relationship with TriNet
Businesses today have a lot to think about. There’s a greater focus on benefit options and the evolving world of work. The Wing helps TriNet clients address these challenges:
- Network and engage with other TriNet customers
- Get rewarded for completing challenges designed to expand your HR knowledge
- Learn more about TriNet platform features, HR best practices, people program ideas and compliance updates
- Contribute by sharing your professional experiences, joining early access programs and providing feedback
- Achieve recognition for yourself and your organization by earning rewards and participating in special opportunities
Accurate data is critical to making informed decisions. With Reports & Analytics, you can get the right data at the right time and gain the insights you need for success.
Executing strategic initiatives can have a steep learning curve. TriNet’s experts work with you to achieve your performance management, leadership and team building goals.