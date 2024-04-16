Fasten your seatbelts. It’s time to take flight.

Welcome to The Wing…

TriNet’s online customer community designed for business leaders like you.

As a member of The Wing, you'll have the opportunity to network ….

and share ideas with your peers, learn best practices, accelerate your TriNet platform mastery and earn exciting rewards and recognition.

Here’s 3 ways to get the most out of your experience in The Wing.

Participate in the discussion boards to share ideas, challenges, and ask questions of your peers.

This is also where TriNet experts share tips, announcements, best practices and address common questions.

Click “New Topic” to start a discussion or ask a question, search for a topic – for example “employee engagement ideas,” and reply to active discussions

Next - test your knowledge and accelerate your mastery on a variety of TriNet and HR-related subjects by taking challenges.

You can find these activities by clicking Challenges in the navigation bar where they’re grouped together in several categories

Unwind in the SKY LOUNGE with some fun challenges while getting to know your peers.

The Share and Showcase channel will always have a few ways to share your experience with TriNet and highlight your brand.

By completing these challenges, you'll earn points which can be redeemed for gift cards and rewards.

The more points you earn can land you on the Leaderboard and help you attain special badges

Finally - leverage The Wing to build - and expand - your network with a built-in peer group to learn with and from.

The Wing – is just another great benefit of being a TriNet customer.

To get started, ​click the Community link within the Admin/Manager view of the TriNet platform, accept the terms & conditions