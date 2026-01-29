Macs Adventure
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Professional Services
Location
Denver, CO
Challenge
A business creating self-led travel experiences worldwide needed help navigating a unique HR and compliance market when they opened their first office stateside.
Solution
TriNet provides the technology and support that Macs Adventures needs to manage their team in the U.S. while navigating multi-state compliance and offering access to competitive benefits for their hard-working employees.
My favorite part of TriNet is the relationships that I've built with the people at TriNet. I feel like I'm so supported. It almost feels like they're an extension of our own team, which I really, really appreciate.”
Connecting through travel
Founded in 2003, Macs Adventures offers self-guided trips around the world, designed to introduce and empower more people to experience and travel more places while supporting the communities they visit.
When they expanded with their first U.S. office, Macs knew they needed additional support to navigate the different HR, compliance, and benefits environment. With TriNet, Macs Adventures’ small U.S. HR team has the technology and support they need to manage both local and remote employees, as well as access to benefits that help both in retention and recruiting.