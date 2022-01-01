TriNet provides comprehensive benefit offerings that help recruit and retain top talent while driving high employee satisfaction.

Jim Bennett’s Plumbing in Tallahassee, Florida, has evolved since 1969 into the area’s largest and best-known plumbing company. As a skilled tradesman with a flexible workforce, Bennett explains why TriNet is a very good tool for his company regarding payroll, payroll taxes, a 401(k) plan and employee perks that are out of reach for many small companies.

Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Johnston appreciates the total human resources package that TriNet provides, enabling Bennett’s Plumbing to focus on the excellent customer service they’re known for.