01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > CUSTOMER STORIES > JIM BENNETT'S PLUMBING
Other Industries

Jim Bennett's Plumbing

Jim Bennett

Owner

There are so many things that come up in human resources that you need a go-to place and TriNet has provided that. It is just so effective in a total package.

Challenge

High turnover of plumbing employees.

Solution

TriNet provides comprehensive benefit offerings that help recruit and retain top talent while driving high employee satisfaction.

Company Size
20 - 99 Employees
Industry
Other Industries
Location
Tallahassee, FL

Jim Bennett’s Plumbing in Tallahassee, Florida, has evolved since 1969 into the area’s largest and best-known plumbing company. As a skilled tradesman with a flexible workforce, Bennett explains why TriNet is a very good tool for his company regarding payroll, payroll taxes, a 401(k) plan and employee perks that are out of reach for many small companies.

Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Johnston appreciates the total human resources package that TriNet provides, enabling Bennett’s Plumbing to focus on the excellent customer service they’re known for.

Related Customer Stories

Other Industries
Biggies Clam Bar
Steven M. Ranuro, General Manager
Other Industries
University Family Healthcare
Brian Carlson, Doctor
Media & Entertainment
Abrams Media
Andrew Eisbrouch, COO and General Counsel

Let's Connect

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business. 

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat. 

{ "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": "", "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy