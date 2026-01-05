By TriNet and Wellhub

In today’s rapidly evolving workplace, employee expectations are shifting faster than ever—and organizations are being challenged to keep pace. TriNet and Wellhub, leaders in workforce strategy and global wellbeing, come together in this joint analysis to examine how employees are redefining what it means to thrive at work in 2026 and beyond.

Drawing on insights from TriNet’s State of the Workforce 2025 and Wellhub’s Global Workplace Wellbeing Report, this co-branded perspective highlights a unified message from employees around the world: wellness is no longer a benefit—it is a baseline requirement for engagement, productivity, and long-term retention.

Across industries, employees are calling for more holistic support, more flexible autonomy, and more intentional investment in their mental, physical, and emotional health. And as the data shows, companies that meet these needs are likely better positioned to attract top talent and build resilient cultures capable of adapting to the rapid change ahead.

Work-Life Balance Is Declining

Work-life balance is eroding, particularly among younger generations. The percentage of employees who feel they are working the “right number of hours” has fallen sharply [TriNet Study], and Gen Z is experiencing the steepest drop in satisfaction1. Nearly one in four Millennials and Gen Z workers now say they work “too many hours”1, a massive increase from the previous year. Off-hours work is rising not out of personal ambition but because of burnout, workload, and cultural pressure1. And even as employers report increasing confidence in engagement levels, employees feel less connected to their work and their leaders than they did just one year ago1.

Burnout Has Become Routine

Burnout, meanwhile, has become not only pervasive but routine. Ninety percent of employees report experiencing burnout symptoms within the last year2, and nearly forty percent feel them weekly2. Gen Z, in particular, is struggling with both high workload and declining confidence in their job readiness—a 34 percent year-over-year drop1 that signals a deeper generational strain. These employees are leading a wellness-first cultural shift while simultaneously feeling the least supported, the least connected, and the least prepared.

Employees Want Flexibility—But Not the Kind They’re Being Offered

Workplace flexibility, once synonymous with remote work, has now expanded to something more fundamental: autonomy over how and when work gets done. Employees overwhelmingly say that flexible hours—not location—are the number one incentive that would motivate them to return to the office2. Yet employers remain focused on location-based policies, often favoring a three-day in-office hybrid model that only a small percentage of employees see as ideal1. Many workers feel they are not operating in their preferred environment1, and restrictive return-to-office expectations remain a significant source of stress1.

Employees Are Redefining “Essential Benefits”

At the same time, the definition of “essential benefits” is evolving faster than employer offerings. While organizations continue to emphasize traditional health plans, employees increasingly prioritize mental health support2, flexible work arrangements1, and access to holistic wellness ecosystems that integrate physical activity, nutrition, mental health, and social connection2. They are seeking solutions that create a cohesive experience rather than a collection of disconnected perks. Technology plays an important role in making these tools accessible, especially for younger workers who rely heavily on digital platforms to build healthy habits2.

Community Is a Critical — and Overlooked — Wellness Driver

One of the most overlooked elements of wellness today is the need for community. As hybrid work reshapes where and how people spend their days, many employees are turning to gyms, fitness studios, and other “third places” for connection, accountability, and emotional reset. More than nine in ten employees say that time spent in these wellness environments improves their ability to manage work-related pressures2, and a majority believe community is essential to supporting their wellbeing goals2.

Technology Supports HR — but Human Connection Still Matters

Even as companies deploy advanced technologies and increasingly adopt AI for administrative HR tasks, both employees and HR leaders are showing discomfort using AI for sensitive areas like training, development, and offboarding1 This is a reminder that despite the efficiencies technology delivers, employees still depend on human empathy, trust, and connection to feel supported at work.

The Future of Work Is Wellbeing-Centric

As organizations navigate the next era of work, one truth stands out clearly across both TriNet and Wellhub’s research: employee wellbeing is the defining strategic priority of the future workforce. The companies that will thrive in the years ahead will be those that treat wellness not as a reaction to burnout or turnover, but as a foundational element of their people strategy.

Together, TriNet and Wellhub share a vision for workplaces where employees feel supported, empowered, and connected—where wellbeing is integrated into culture, leadership, benefits, and everyday practices. By supporting holistic wellness, flexible autonomy, community connection, and human-centered leadership, employers can help nurture greater engagement, stronger loyalty, and healthier, more productive teams.

The future of work is wellbeing-first. And with the right strategy, the right partners, and the right commitment, organizations can build environments where people and businesses not only succeed—but truly thrive.

FAQs

Q1. What does it mean when we say wellbeing is the “new currency of engagement”?

A1. It means that employees increasingly see mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing as non-negotiable. When employers invest in holistic wellness—through benefits, culture, and leadership—employees are more likely to feel engaged, motivated, and loyal.

Q2. How are employees redefining workplace wellness in 2026?

A2. Employees now expect wellness to go beyond traditional health insurance. They prioritize mental health support, flexible work arrangements, access to holistic wellness ecosystems, and a sense of community and connection—both inside and outside the workplace.

Q3. How can employers start building a wellbeing-first culture?

A3. Employers can start by listening to employee needs, expanding access to holistic wellness resources, supporting flexible autonomy over when and how work gets done, and training leaders to model healthy behaviors and human-centered management.

