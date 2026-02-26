While AI skills are in demand, leaders consistently emphasize the importance of human judgment, creativity, and domain expertise. As AI becomes more embedded in daily work, organizations increasingly value employees who know how and when to apply AI, not just how to operate it.

70% of those surveyed say AI is driving the need for their organization to find talent with the creativity, intuition, and discernment to work with AI. 52% prioritize industry experience over AI experience when hiring.

This shift reflects a growing recognition that AI works best when paired with human insight. Employees with deep industry knowledge and strong decision‑making skills are better equipped to spot AI’s limitations, manage risk, and apply outputs responsibly.

Together, these qualities point to the rise of the "wisdom worker." Employees who combine AI fluency with creativity, intuition, and sound judgment to guide better outcomes.

Rather than replacing human roles, AI is amplifying the importance of distinctly human capabilities, especially in fast‑moving business environments where adaptability matters.