Small businesses and their employees are navigating a lot of change right now. I hear it every day in my work with leaders and teams. The pace feels faster. Expectations feel heavier. And for many employees, especially earlier-career ones, the line between work and life feels harder than ever to manage.

That’s why conversations around work life balance and retention matter so much right now. Not as abstract ideas, but as lived experiences that directly affect whether people stay, grow, or quietly start looking elsewhere. When leaders assume balance is solved, they risk missing the very burnout that pushes people to leave.

Employers and employees aren’t experiencing work the same way

One of the biggest takeaways from recent research, and from conversations I have with clients, is that employers and employees often see work very differently, even when they’re well intentioned and engaged.

Many leaders believe their people are working the right number of hours and feel satisfied with balance overall. But when employees are asked, especially Millennials and Gen Z, the story changes. These workers are saying they feel overworked, stretched, and under pressure. And those numbers have jumped sharply in just a year.

That gap matters. Because when leaders feel confident everything is working, they may stop paying close attention just as fatigue and frustration are building underneath the surface.

Why some employees may be feeling the strain

Gen Z and early career employees are often balancing a lot at once—new roles, new expectations, financial pressure, growing family responsibilities, and a desire to “prove themselves.” Many tell us they work extra hours not because they want to, but because they feel pressure to advance, be recognized, or simply keep up.

What’s particularly concerning is how often that effort goes unseen. When extra time and energy aren’t clearly tied to outcomes, feedback, or development, employees are left guessing what really matters. Over time, that uncertainty can erode trust—and trust is foundational to retention.

These workers are also surrounded by cultural and social pressure to “catch up”—financially, professionally, personally. That context matters. These feelings aren’t imagined; they’re part of a much larger dialogue happening well beyond any one workplace.

Retention is where the disconnect shows up

All of this can lead to retention risk, especially for Gen Z. They are more likely to change jobs when they feel overworked, unheard, or disconnected from leadership. If leaders assume balance is handled and move on, they may miss early warning signs of burnout. And that’s when people leave. Not always loudly, but decisively.

The result for small businesses can be a costly cycle of short term tenure: hiring, onboarding, losing people after two or three years, and starting over again.

