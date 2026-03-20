TriNet Global
Powered by Multiplier, businesses can hire and support global talent faster, stay compliant, and manage U.S. and international workers all in one place.
TriNet Global streamlines hiring, payroll, and workforce management on a global scale, enabling you to shift your focus from operational complexities to accelerating business growth and innovation.
of companies plan to increase global hiring*
of companies have failed to onboard a global hire due to compliance, tax, or regulatory issues.*
of U.S. tech talent now comes from APAC*
Do more in one place
TriNet Global brings key parts of your international workforce experience right into TriNet so you can manage U.S. and global employees in one place, making things simple and familiar, with no extra tools to learn.
- Start international hiring using the same hiring flow as U.S. employees.
- See all new hires, both U.S. and international, in one combined list and org chart
- International hires are marked with a globe icon, so they stand out easily
- Initiate offboarding and termination requests
- View a single, unified list of your entire workforce
- Visit any international employee’s profile to see their key personal and employment information
Everything you need to manage a global workforce
Compete globally for top talent
Unified view of your entire global workforce
Centralize operations to reduce administrative overhead
Faster, simpler cross-border hiring and onboarding
Global compliance support through owned entities
Technology that keeps processes simple and connected
Pay employees efficiently and accurately in 120+ currencies
Support a range of global workforce arrangements, from EOR to global payroll
Offer localized benefits supported by a broad selection of insurance plans
Access 24/7 in country, human first, dedicated support teams
Explore more resources
Discover how SMBs can expand globally with confidence. Learn about compliance rules, severance laws, and how Employer of Record (EOR) solutions simplify international hiring.
Frequently Asked Questions
Go global with confidence
TriNet Global gives you the tools, expertise, and technology to hire, onboard, manage, and pay talent in 150+ countries—all with one solution.