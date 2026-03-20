TriNet Global

Powered by Multiplier, businesses can hire and support global talent faster, stay compliant, and manage U.S. and international workers all in one place.

Run your global team with ease
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Streamline Global Workforce Management
Hire, onboard, pay, and manage your global team directly in TriNet, giving you a single, consolidated place to work.
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Flexible Solutions
Choose the right employment model for every market—EOR, contractors, or employees in your own entities—and scale confidently.
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Comprehensive Local Expertise
Access localized expertise and 24/7 human support to navigate country‑specific compliance aligned to local regulations.
Create a unified global team without boundaries

TriNet Global streamlines hiring, payroll, and workforce management on a global scale, enabling you to shift your focus from operational complexities to accelerating business growth and innovation.

96

of companies plan to increase global hiring*

47

of companies have failed to onboard a global hire due to compliance, tax, or regulatory issues.*

70

of U.S. tech talent now comes from APAC*

*Multiplier

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Do more in one place

TriNet Global brings key parts of your international workforce experience right into TriNet so you can manage U.S. and global employees in one place, making things simple and familiar, with no extra tools to learn.

  • Start international hiring using the same hiring flow as U.S. employees.
  • See all new hires, both U.S. and international, in one combined list and org chart
  • International hires are marked with a globe icon, so they stand out easily
  • Initiate offboarding and termination requests
  • View a single, unified list of your entire workforce
  • Visit any international employee’s profile to see their key personal and employment information
A solution for wherever your talent works
Offer international employees localized benefits
Localized benefits
Offer employees benefits aligned with local regulations and expectations, supported by a broad selection of insurance plans.
Pay international employees with accurate currencies
Streamlined payroll and payments
Pay employees efficiently and on time in 120+ currencies with automated processes and centralized oversight.

Everything you need to manage a global workforce

Compete globally for top talent

Unified view of your entire global workforce

Centralize operations to reduce administrative overhead

Faster, simpler cross-border hiring and onboarding

Global compliance support through owned entities

Technology that keeps processes simple and connected

Pay employees efficiently and accurately in 120+ currencies

Support a range of global workforce arrangements, from EOR to global payroll

Offer localized benefits supported by a broad selection of insurance plans

Access 24/7 in country, human first, dedicated support teams

Explore more resources

Navigating the Global Talent Crunch: Leveraging AI and Globalization to Build the Workforce of the Future
Navigating the Global Talent Crunch: Leveraging AI and Globalization to Build the Workforce of the Future
By embracing globalization and AI technology, businesses are addressing skills gaps and positioning themselves for sustainable growth in a complex labor market.
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Beyond Borders: How SMEs Can Expand Globally with Confidence in 2025
Beyond Borders: How SMEs Can Expand Globally with Confidence in 2025

Discover how SMBs can expand globally with confidence. Learn about compliance rules, severance laws, and how Employer of Record (EOR) solutions simplify international hiring.

Read More
Beyond Borders: Leveraging Remote Work & Global Hiring
Beyond Borders: Leveraging Remote Work & Global Hiring

Expand your talent pool and unlock new business potential with strategic remote work and global hiring.

View On Demand

Frequently Asked Questions

No. With Global, you can hire in 150+ countries without forming local entities.
Global supports the following employment models: Employer of Record (EOR), Direct Employees, and Contractors.
TriNet Global reduces compliance risk by combining modern technology with deep, in‑country expertise. Built‑in compliance guardrails, localized employment contracts, accurate tax guidance, and fully supported payroll operations help ensure your organization meets country‑specific requirements as it scales. With this unified foundation, businesses can expand quickly and compliantly while staying focused on growth and giving their teams the support they need to thrive.

Go global with confidence

TriNet Global gives you the tools, expertise, and technology to hire, onboard, manage, and pay talent in 150+ countries—all with one solution.

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