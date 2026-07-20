TRINET PEO · CAPABILITIES

The HR services in your TriNet PEO

Expert HR support, payroll, access to big-company benefits, compliance, and global HR, all handled for you. Jump to what you need below, or see the Technology  that runs it.

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HR ExpertisePayrollBenefitsComplianceGlobal HR
HR EXPERTISE & SUPPORT
PEO Capabilities - A specialized HR team, when and how you want it

A specialized HR team, when and how you want it

Rely on a team of industry-specialized HR professionals and consultants to help guide you through even your most complex HR responsibilities, backed by a relationship you can call on directly.

Personalized support

An assigned support professional who knows your business, backed by specialists you can reach directly, plus a relationship manager to align your organization with TriNet's services.

  • Assigned support pro
  • Direct specialist access
  • Relationship manager

Instructor-led trainings

Live, virtual sessions led by HR professionals to help new and experienced managers build strong, effective teams.

  • Hiring best practices
  • Performance management
  • Employee separations
  • Workplace inclusion
  • Assessing skills

Talent and organizational consulting

Help SMBs navigate a changing workforce by aligning leadership on priorities, activating purpose and values, and designing a talent strategy that unlocks your people's potential.

  • Leadership alignment
  • Purpose and values
  • Talent strategy

Tools to optimize recruitment, retention and growth

Tools to streamline talent recruitment and hiring, plus workshops and resources to help employees learn, grow, and be heard, so you can hire and keep employees in any state.

24/7 support for your employees

From onboarding new hires to enrolling a newborn in benefits, direct HR support delivers a great experience for your team. When life changes occur, employees can call to get the day-to-day help they need.

Build an AI-ready team

Get insights from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services research on hiring, upskilling, and what to expect as work evolves, so your team is prepared for what is next.

BENEFITS
Access big-company benefits that help you compete for talent

Access big-company benefits that help you compete for talent

Gain from TriNet's scale by accessing benefits normally out of reach for small businesses, with the technology and expert guidance to administer them well. Use the tabs to explore each area.

Comprehensive benefits

Access to leading medical, dental, and vision carriers and plans, so you can offer coverage that helps attract and retain great people.

Top benefit vendors

TriNet works with multiple benefit vendors, including leading medical carriers where your employees live and work, so you are well-positioned to attract and retain great people.

Smart benefits selection

An AI tool assists employees in selecting the right coverage for their situation, helping them and you avoid unnecessary expenses.

Carriers we work with

Aetna
Blue California
Kaiser Permanente
UnitedHealth Group
MetLife
Aflac
Empower
Highmark

Benefits admin made easy

Ensuring benefits are done right involves a lot of moving parts: plan selection, technology, payroll deductions, open enrollment, and ACA compliance. An enrollment application simplifies the process, and a benefits decision support tool helps employees pick the right coverage for their families.

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    Online enrollment

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    Decision support

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    Payroll deductions

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    Open enrollment

Benefits admin made easy

Expert benefits compliance

Guidance and support so your plans comply with benefit regulations and the ACA, with fiduciary responsibility delegated to help minimize your risk.

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    ACA compliance

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    401(k) & Form 5500

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    Required testing

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    COBRA administration

Retirement plans

A fully managed TriNet 401(k) that makes it easier to help your employees save for their future, with compliance and filings handled for you.

Enrich access

Through the Enrich product line, customers can offer tax-free travel reimbursements for medical care received away from home, supporting equitable access to healthcare.

TriNet Perks

Discounts and corporate rates with top brands on dining, travel, entertainment, gym memberships, and everyday purchases, helping your employees save money.

A few of the brands

AMC Theatres
Disneyland Resort
Columbia Sportswear Company
+ thousands more
PAYROLL
PEO Capabilities - Intuitive payroll software with expert support

Intuitive payroll software with expert support

Simplify payroll processing and navigate payroll tax compliance with confidence. TriNet's integrated payroll solution connects time and attendance, expense management, and benefits administration, and syncs to your general ledger through accounting integrations like Quickbooks Online.

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Reported time savings on payroll processing*

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Helps reduce payroll errors*

No matter your size, we've got you

TriNet solutions work for both fast-growing start-ups and more mature companies with a wide range of in-house HR support. We offer comprehensive payroll services with a dedicated team that works beside the one you already have.

96
of surveyed organizations said TriNet helps maintain payroll and tax compliance*

Streamlined processing
Direct deposit and debiting, plus paperless e-pay stubs, pay cards, and electronic W-2 preparation and delivery. Employees view pay stubs and request time off from the mobile app.

Dependable tax compliance
Automation combined with access to dedicated payroll tax specialists for automated calculations and timely filings, with mobile access to employee tax forms.

Dedicated expertise for payroll success
A dedicated team helps you run payroll accurately and on time, working beside your existing staff rather than replacing the relationships you rely on.

Modern mobile design
A mobile-first experience so you and your employees can manage payroll, view pay, and handle time-off requests from anywhere, on any device.

Actionable data insight
Reporting that surfaces the payroll data you need to make informed decisions, right when you need it, without exporting to a separate tool.

Connected to the platform
Payroll links to time and attendance, expense management, and benefit deductions, with accounting integrations that sync to your general ledger.

See everything included with payroll with PEO

Payroll processing & administration

Payroll tax filing and compliance support**

Time tracking tool

Time off

Expense management

Benefit deductions

Workers' compensation & risk mitigation

Dedicated HR support team

Employee self-service portal

Global***

Reporting & analytics

Accounting integrations

Mobile pay stubs

*Proof points reflect TriNet's existing live content; exact figures to be confirmed against source.
**For payroll processed through TriNet's platform.
***Global payroll may carry additional terms and cost. Payroll questions move to the dedicated FAQ page. Managing a global workforce? See Global HR.

COMPLIANCE & RISK
Help keep your business compliant and protected

Help keep your business compliant and protected

Being an employer carries risk, from employer taxes to unexpected employment claims. TriNet helps companies stay compliant with regulatory changes and provides expert guidance when complex HR situations arise.

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Compliance support for federal, state, and local employment laws

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Form 5500 filings, required plan testing, and investment monitoring

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COBRA administration, including notices and payment collection

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Expedited workers' comp claims resolution

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EPLI coverage for covered employment claims

Employment practices risk

Expert guidance to help with claims prevention, plus EPLI for claims coverage, so you can manage employment-related risk with more confidence.

Benefits compliance

Delegate administrative responsibility for health plans and fiduciary responsibility for retirement plans, with a fully integrated ACA solution.

Payroll compliance

Expertise to help your business comply with federal, state, and local employment laws as they change.

Workers' compensation and safety

Pay-as-you-go plans with no deposits or deductibles, an experienced claims team, and workplace hazard assessment against industry standards.

GLOBAL HR
Manage U.S. and international workers in one place

Manage U.S. and international workers in one place

Powered by Multiplier, TriNet Global helps you hire and support global talent faster, stay compliant, and manage your entire workforce without extra tools to learn. It is your payroll, benefits, and compliance, delivered internationally.

  • One unified workforce view
    Start international hiring with the same flow as U.S. employees, see all new hires in one combined list and org chart, and visit any employee profile for key information.
  • Built-in global compliance
    Global compliance support through owned entities, localized benefits backed by a broad selection of insurance plans, and 24/7 in-country, human-first support teams.
150
countries to hire, onboard, and offboard talent
120
currencies for accurate, efficient pay
EOR
Employer of Record (EOR) to global payroll arrangements supported

Everything you need to manage a global workforce

Compete globally for top talent with a unified view of your entire workforce

Faster, simpler cross-border hiring and onboarding

Centralize operations to reduce administrative overhead

Global compliance support through owned entities

Pay employees efficiently and accurately in 120+ currencies

Support arrangements from EOR to global payroll

Localized benefits supported by a broad selection of insurance plans

Access 24/7 in-country, human-first dedicated support teams

PROOF

Trusted by small and medium-size businesses

TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?’"
Mayer Dallal
Mayer Dallal
Managing Director, MBANC
Working with TriNet allows us to set a standard of expectation for who we are. Being able to demonstrate that we can offer competitive benefit packages in a way that is still manageable and cost-effective for the organization is important.
José A. Quiñonez
José A. Quiñonez
CEO & Founder, Mission Asset Fund
Since we started working with TriNet in 2014, I haven't had to worry if payroll processed properly, about our employment taxes nor benefits.
Deepa Gandhi
Deepa Gandhi
Co-Founder and CEO, Dagne Dover

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Talk with a PEO expert about access to benefits, payroll, compliance, and global HR. See the Technology that ties it together.

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