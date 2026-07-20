Comprehensive benefits
Access to leading medical, dental, and vision carriers and plans, so you can offer coverage that helps attract and retain great people.
Expert HR support, payroll, access to big-company benefits, compliance, and global HR, all handled for you. Jump to what you need below, or see the Technology that runs it.
Rely on a team of industry-specialized HR professionals and consultants to help guide you through even your most complex HR responsibilities, backed by a relationship you can call on directly.
Personalized support
An assigned support professional who knows your business, backed by specialists you can reach directly, plus a relationship manager to align your organization with TriNet's services.
Instructor-led trainings
Live, virtual sessions led by HR professionals to help new and experienced managers build strong, effective teams.
Talent and organizational consulting
Help SMBs navigate a changing workforce by aligning leadership on priorities, activating purpose and values, and designing a talent strategy that unlocks your people's potential.
Tools to optimize recruitment, retention and growth
Tools to streamline talent recruitment and hiring, plus workshops and resources to help employees learn, grow, and be heard, so you can hire and keep employees in any state.
24/7 support for your employees
From onboarding new hires to enrolling a newborn in benefits, direct HR support delivers a great experience for your team. When life changes occur, employees can call to get the day-to-day help they need.
Build an AI-ready team
Get insights from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services research on hiring, upskilling, and what to expect as work evolves, so your team is prepared for what is next.
Gain from TriNet's scale by accessing benefits normally out of reach for small businesses, with the technology and expert guidance to administer them well. Use the tabs to explore each area.
Access to leading medical, dental, and vision carriers and plans, so you can offer coverage that helps attract and retain great people.
TriNet works with multiple benefit vendors, including leading medical carriers where your employees live and work, so you are well-positioned to attract and retain great people.
An AI tool assists employees in selecting the right coverage for their situation, helping them and you avoid unnecessary expenses.
Ensuring benefits are done right involves a lot of moving parts: plan selection, technology, payroll deductions, open enrollment, and ACA compliance. An enrollment application simplifies the process, and a benefits decision support tool helps employees pick the right coverage for their families.
Online enrollment
Decision support
Payroll deductions
Open enrollment
Guidance and support so your plans comply with benefit regulations and the ACA, with fiduciary responsibility delegated to help minimize your risk.
ACA compliance
401(k) & Form 5500
Required testing
COBRA administration
A fully managed TriNet 401(k) that makes it easier to help your employees save for their future, with compliance and filings handled for you.
Through the Enrich product line, customers can offer tax-free travel reimbursements for medical care received away from home, supporting equitable access to healthcare.
Discounts and corporate rates with top brands on dining, travel, entertainment, gym memberships, and everyday purchases, helping your employees save money.
Simplify payroll processing and navigate payroll tax compliance with confidence. TriNet's integrated payroll solution connects time and attendance, expense management, and benefits administration, and syncs to your general ledger through accounting integrations like Quickbooks Online.
Reported time savings on payroll processing*
Helps reduce payroll errors*
TriNet solutions work for both fast-growing start-ups and more mature companies with a wide range of in-house HR support. We offer comprehensive payroll services with a dedicated team that works beside the one you already have.
Streamlined processing
Direct deposit and debiting, plus paperless e-pay stubs, pay cards, and electronic W-2 preparation and delivery. Employees view pay stubs and request time off from the mobile app.
Dependable tax compliance
Automation combined with access to dedicated payroll tax specialists for automated calculations and timely filings, with mobile access to employee tax forms.
Dedicated expertise for payroll success
A dedicated team helps you run payroll accurately and on time, working beside your existing staff rather than replacing the relationships you rely on.
Modern mobile design
A mobile-first experience so you and your employees can manage payroll, view pay, and handle time-off requests from anywhere, on any device.
Actionable data insight
Reporting that surfaces the payroll data you need to make informed decisions, right when you need it, without exporting to a separate tool.
Connected to the platform
Payroll links to time and attendance, expense management, and benefit deductions, with accounting integrations that sync to your general ledger.
Payroll processing & administration
Payroll tax filing and compliance support**
Time tracking tool
Time off
Expense management
Benefit deductions
Workers' compensation & risk mitigation
Dedicated HR support team
Employee self-service portal
Global***
Reporting & analytics
Accounting integrations
Mobile pay stubs
*Proof points reflect TriNet's existing live content; exact figures to be confirmed against source.
**For payroll processed through TriNet's platform.
***Global payroll may carry additional terms and cost. Payroll questions move to the dedicated FAQ page. Managing a global workforce? See Global HR.
Being an employer carries risk, from employer taxes to unexpected employment claims. TriNet helps companies stay compliant with regulatory changes and provides expert guidance when complex HR situations arise.
Compliance support for federal, state, and local employment laws
Form 5500 filings, required plan testing, and investment monitoring
COBRA administration, including notices and payment collection
Expedited workers' comp claims resolution
EPLI coverage for covered employment claims
Employment practices risk
Expert guidance to help with claims prevention, plus EPLI for claims coverage, so you can manage employment-related risk with more confidence.
Benefits compliance
Delegate administrative responsibility for health plans and fiduciary responsibility for retirement plans, with a fully integrated ACA solution.
Payroll compliance
Expertise to help your business comply with federal, state, and local employment laws as they change.
Workers' compensation and safety
Pay-as-you-go plans with no deposits or deductibles, an experienced claims team, and workplace hazard assessment against industry standards.
Powered by Multiplier, TriNet Global helps you hire and support global talent faster, stay compliant, and manage your entire workforce without extra tools to learn. It is your payroll, benefits, and compliance, delivered internationally.
Compete globally for top talent with a unified view of your entire workforce
Faster, simpler cross-border hiring and onboarding
Centralize operations to reduce administrative overhead
Global compliance support through owned entities
Pay employees efficiently and accurately in 120+ currencies
Support arrangements from EOR to global payroll
Localized benefits supported by a broad selection of insurance plans
Access 24/7 in-country, human-first dedicated support teams
Talk with a PEO expert about access to benefits, payroll, compliance, and global HR. See the Technology that ties it together.