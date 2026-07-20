One platform that runs all of HR
An all-in-one HR software platform with AI built in, IT management, and prebuilt integrations, so payroll, benefits, and your whole team work together in one place. See the HR services it powers.
An all-in-one HR platform for the entire employee lifecycle
Manage everything from recruiting and onboarding to payroll processing and benefits administration, all with one login for you and your employees. The platform is what ties every HR service together.
A platform fully loaded with HR features
Payroll
Process payroll and taxes on one platform.
Benefits Admin
Manage enrollment, deductions, and plans.
Time and Attendance
Track time and schedules, synced to payroll.
Expense Management
Capture and reimburse expenses in flow.
Applicant Tracking
Post jobs and manage candidates to hire.
Performance Management
Run reviews and track goals over time.
Learning Management
Assign training and develop your people.
Document Management
Store and manage employee documents.
Reports & Analytics
Surface HR intelligence for decisions.
Mobile App
Self-service for you and your employees.
Integration Center
Connect the tools you already use.
Marketplace
Add curated partner solutions.
AI capabilities built into the platform
AI-powered tools help worksite employees navigate HR and healthcare with greater ease, delivering personalization and speed, while TriNet's HR experts remain available for complex or sensitive issues that need a human touch.
Dynamic dashboard
A personalized entry point with smart search and curated quick links that cut through information overload.
TriNet Assistant
A conversational interface to get personalized answers, complete tasks, and make informed decisions with the speed of AI.
Personal Health Assistant
Powered by Healthee, helps employees navigate plan coverage, procedure costs, deductibles, and in-network providers.
Bring HR, payroll, and IT together
Powered by Electric, TriNet IT gives you a unified way to manage IT, from device provisioning during onboarding to asset management and security, without adding another system to maintain. Included with TriNet PEO at no added cost to start.
One place for people and technology
Instantly see which employees are assigned laptops, phones, monitors, and more, with a comprehensive view of your organization's hardware.
IT inside HR workflows
Order and provision devices when a new hire is added; during offboarding, disable access and initiate QR-code hardware retrieval processed by UPS.
Security, simplified
Optional upgrades for MDM and advanced cybersecurity, with encryption, password compliance, and remote lock or wipe.
HR, payroll, and IT working as one
Included with TriNet PEO at no added cost to start
Automated IT actions align with HR employee lifecycle events
Provision hardware for new hires during onboarding
Disable access and retrieve hardware during offboarding
Real-time visibility into device status and ownership
QR-code laptop returns, with UPS handling packing and shipping
A curated network of business solutions
Curated solutions by category
Explore a reputable list of companies across People Solutions, Global Workforce, Financial Services, and Talent Solutions, with search and filtering to quickly find what you need.
- People Solutions
- Financial Services
- Global Workforce
- Talent Solutions
Prebuilt integrations and APIs
Prebuilt integrations maintained by TriNet for select solutions such as accounting systems, HRIS, and identity management, plus TriNet APIs that give developers freedom to build custom integrations for easy data flow.
One platform teams actually like using
See the technology behind TriNet PEO
Book a walkthrough of the platform, AI, IT, and integrations, or explore the HR services it powers.