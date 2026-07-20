TRINET PEO · TECHNOLOGY

One platform that runs all of HR

An all-in-one HR software platform with AI built in, IT management, and prebuilt integrations, so payroll, benefits, and your whole team work together in one place. See the HR services it powers.

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HR SOFTWARE PLATFORM
An all-in-one HR platform for the entire employee lifecycle

An all-in-one HR platform for the entire employee lifecycle

Manage everything from recruiting and onboarding to payroll processing and benefits administration, all with one login for you and your employees. The platform is what ties every HR service together.

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A platform fully loaded with HR features

Payroll

Process payroll and taxes on one platform.

Benefits Admin

Manage enrollment, deductions, and plans.

Time and Attendance

Track time and schedules, synced to payroll.

Expense Management

Capture and reimburse expenses in flow.

Applicant Tracking

Post jobs and manage candidates to hire.

Performance Management

Run reviews and track goals over time.

Learning Management

Assign training and develop your people.

Document Management

Store and manage employee documents.

Reports & Analytics

Surface HR intelligence for decisions.

Mobile App

Self-service for you and your employees.

Integration Center

Connect the tools you already use.

Marketplace

Add curated partner solutions.

HUMAN-CENTERED, AI-POWERED

AI capabilities built into the platform

AI-powered tools help worksite employees navigate HR and healthcare with greater ease, delivering personalization and speed, while TriNet's HR experts remain available for complex or sensitive issues that need a human touch.

Dynamic dashboard

A personalized entry point with smart search and curated quick links that cut through information overload.

TriNet Assistant

A conversational interface to get personalized answers, complete tasks, and make informed decisions with the speed of AI.

Personal Health Assistant

Powered by Healthee, helps employees navigate plan coverage, procedure costs, deductibles, and in-network providers.

HR + IT
Bring HR, payroll, and IT together

Bring HR, payroll, and IT together

Powered by Electric, TriNet IT gives you a unified way to manage IT, from device provisioning during onboarding to asset management and security, without adding another system to maintain. Included with TriNet PEO at no added cost to start.

One place for people and technology

Instantly see which employees are assigned laptops, phones, monitors, and more, with a comprehensive view of your organization's hardware.

IT inside HR workflows

Order and provision devices when a new hire is added; during offboarding, disable access and initiate QR-code hardware retrieval processed by UPS.

Security, simplified

Optional upgrades for MDM and advanced cybersecurity, with encryption, password compliance, and remote lock or wipe.

HR, payroll, and IT working as one

Included with TriNet PEO at no added cost to start

Automated IT actions align with HR employee lifecycle events

Provision hardware for new hires during onboarding

Disable access and retrieve hardware during offboarding

Real-time visibility into device status and ownership

QR-code laptop returns, with UPS handling packing and shipping

INTEGRATIONS & MARKETPLACE
Help keep your business compliant and protected

A curated network of business solutions

Adapt to the evolving demands of your business with a curated network of solutions, preferred pricing, and prebuilt integrations, conveniently accessible from the TriNet platform.
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Curated solutions by category

Explore a reputable list of companies across People Solutions, Global Workforce, Financial Services, and Talent Solutions, with search and filtering to quickly find what you need.

  • People Solutions
  • Financial Services
  • Global Workforce
  • Talent Solutions

Prebuilt integrations and APIs

Prebuilt integrations maintained by TriNet for select solutions such as accounting systems, HRIS, and identity management, plus TriNet APIs that give developers freedom to build custom integrations for easy data flow.

Prebuilt integration categories
AccountingHRISIdentityTriNet APIs
PROOF

One platform teams actually like using

The TriNet platform is a very robust system, takes care of all the reporting and analytics for us, makes the onboarding very easy for our seasonal growth. And then the offboarding at the end of the season."
Eileen Spitalny
Eileen Spitalny
CEO, Fairytale Brownies
The technology that powers TriNet is a really great feature and it makes simple things really quick and easy, and I know everyone here appreciates it."
Tim Miklaucic
Tim Miklaucic
Founder & CEO, Cordoba Music Group
We really had to have a great HR foundation to be able to get the best employees and TriNet gave us that even when we were a 20-person company."
Conor Madigan
Conor Madigan
President and Co-Founder, Kateeva

See the technology behind TriNet PEO

Book a walkthrough of the platform, AI, IT, and integrations, or explore the HR services it powers.

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