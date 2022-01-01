Tim Miklaucic
Founder & CEO
Cordoba’s growth across multiple locations made it difficult to prioritize their employees and build their talent base.
TriNet provides full-service HR support and online self-service tools to help them attract and retain the talent they needed.
Cordoba Music Group is one of the leading manufacturers of acoustic and electric guitars and accessories. Their Cordoba and Guild brands are familiar to and played by musicians all over the world. Beginning as a business with a single individual, Cordoba Music Group has successfully expanded to almost 100 employees. Diversity and culture are indispensable to the company and music is what unites them as a team. As such, the company considers each team member, whether they work at company headquarters or in their factory, where the creation process happens, to be a crucial component of the company.
So that they can concentrate on their employees’ needs as they grow, Cordoba leans on TriNet to help ensure they are in compliance with employment-related regulations. Their dedicated TriNet HR consultant helps them in their mission to prioritize employee satisfaction so that their growth can continue year over year. They also find TriNet’s technology platform allows them to spend less time on HR while giving them support across the employee lifecycle—from recruiting and onboarding to performance management. With TriNet’s HR expertise and best practices guidance, Cordoba Music Group can have peace of mind knowing that their employees have a workplace that puts them first
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat. We can also connect you with a TriNet customer in your industry who has experience working with us.
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.