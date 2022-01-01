Cordoba Music Group is one of the leading manufacturers of acoustic and electric guitars and accessories. Their Cordoba and Guild brands are familiar to and played by musicians all over the world. Beginning as a business with a single individual, Cordoba Music Group has successfully expanded to almost 100 employees. Diversity and culture are indispensable to the company and music is what unites them as a team. As such, the company considers each team member, whether they work at company headquarters or in their factory, where the creation process happens, to be a crucial component of the company.



So that they can concentrate on their employees’ needs as they grow, Cordoba leans on TriNet to help ensure they are in compliance with employment-related regulations. Their dedicated TriNet HR consultant helps them in their mission to prioritize employee satisfaction so that their growth can continue year over year. They also find TriNet’s technology platform allows them to spend less time on HR while giving them support across the employee lifecycle—from recruiting and onboarding to performance management. With TriNet’s HR expertise and best practices guidance, Cordoba Music Group can have peace of mind knowing that their employees have a workplace that puts them first