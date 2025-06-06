Leveraging high-performance technology, expertise, and support

Managing a remote-first workforce requires technology that can keep up with the evolving market. For Cask, TriNet’s platform is intuitive and easy to use, with little training required to get up to speed. Nicole is particularly impressed by the ease of use as well as the reporting capabilities it offers, which have helped make managing HR easier. “The platform allows us to analyze data and make decisions faster,” notes Nicole.

Having employees in several states also creates a greater need for compliance for Cask. They know they can depend on TriNet to regularly keep them up to date on key compliance information, while also integrating that expertise in the technology. And, if any questions arise, Nicole appreciates having a dedicated contact who can provide insights and resources to help.

Nicole stresses less about day-to-day HR needs thanks to the power of TriNet’s technology, resources, and team. For her and the Cask management team, “TriNet is like our safety net. They help us stay on top of everyday tasks, compliance, navigating benefits, and more. I love it.”