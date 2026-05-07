We Keep Blaming Generations—When the Real Problem Is Clarity
One of the most common frustrations I hear from leaders sounds something like this:
“I don’t know how to manage this new generation.”
They’re talking about missed deadlines, unclear communication, hybrid work tensions, or people “not doing things the way they used to.” And it’s tempting to label that as a generational problem.
But after spending time talking with Kamber Parker Bowden, founder and CEO of Generational Performance Solutions—and listening closely to what leaders and employees are actually experiencing—I’ve come to a different conclusion.
This isn’t a generational problem. It’s a clarity problem.
Most organizations today are made up of four—or even five—generations working side by side. Everyone wants the same basic things: to do meaningful work, to feel respected, and to have a life outside their job. What’s different is how each person gets there—and how clearly we’ve defined the path.
Too often, leaders assume expectations are obvious. They believe “common sense” should fill in the gaps. But common sense isn’t common anymore—especially in hybrid, fast‑changing environments. When expectations aren’t explicit, people fill in the blanks differently. That’s where tension starts.
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Hybrid work made this even more visible. Availability, responsiveness, urgency—things that used to be picked up in an office now require actual definition. Without it, assumptions take over. And assumptions are where stereotypes thrive.
We start saying things like:
- “Gen Z doesn’t want to work.”
- “Older generations can’t adapt.”
- “People just don’t communicate anymore.”
But none of that holds up when you look at the data—or the human reality. Kamber’s research shows breakdowns don’t happen because of age. They happen because expectations were vague, misaligned, or never spoken out loud.
The clarity problem is only exacerbated in small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), and the SMBs that struggle the most are the ones chasing headlines and reacting to stereotypes. They treat symptoms—turnover, conflict, disengagement—without addressing the root cause of poor communication. The SMBs that get this right do something much simpler (and harder): they get intentional.
- They ask their teams how they communicate.
- They define what “urgent” actually means.
- They stop assuming and start clarifying.
They also resist the idea that accommodating different generations means lowering standards. It doesn’t. It means modernizing how we lead—while still honoring the experience and expectations of the people who’ve been doing the work for decades.
The strongest SMBs I see today are thinking ahead. They’re curious instead of judgmental. They’re proactive instead of reactive. And they understand that multigenerational workforces aren’t a challenge to overcome—they’re an advantage to unlock.
If there’s one thing I want leaders to take away, it’s this:
Stop asking, “What’s wrong with this generation?”
Start asking, “Have we been clear?”
Because clarity builds trust. And trust is what performance actually runs on.
FAQs
Q: What are the biggest challenges of managing a multigenerational workforce?
A: The most common challenges — missed deadlines, communication breakdowns, and hybrid work tensions — are frequently attributed to generational differences, but research suggests the root cause is unclear expectations. When organizations fail to explicitly define how they communicate, what responsiveness looks like, and what "urgent" means, employees across every generation fill in those gaps differently, creating conflict that looks generational but isn't.
Q: How should SMBs manage Gen Z employees in the workplace?
A: Rather than adapting to generational stereotypes, the most effective approach is setting clear, explicit expectations for all employees regardless of age. Gen Z employees — like every generation — want meaningful work, respect, and work-life balance. What they need from leaders is the same thing everyone needs: clarity on how success is defined, how communication works, and how performance is measured.
Q: How has hybrid work affected communication across generations?
A: Hybrid work removed the ambient cues employees once absorbed naturally in an office — availability, urgency, responsiveness — and replaced them with a vacuum that each person fills differently. Without explicit definitions, assumptions take over, and those assumptions are where generational stereotypes tend to take root. Organizations that define these norms clearly see fewer conflicts regardless of workforce age mix.
Q: How can leaders build trust in a multigenerational team?
A: Trust in multigenerational teams is built through consistency and clarity, not accommodation or compromise on standards. Leaders who ask their teams how they prefer to communicate, define what urgency and availability mean in their context, and stop assuming shared understanding tend to see stronger engagement and performance across all age groups. Clarity is the foundation trust is built on.
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