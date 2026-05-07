InsightsTyrone Houston
Tyrone Houston

Tyrone Houston

Executive Director, Customer Relationship Management, TriNet

Tyrone Houston is a seasoned leader at TriNet, where he helps our clients navigate complex people challenges with confidence. He has a deep expertise in the SMB lifecycle. He’s known for translating complex regulations into clear, practical guidance and for bringing a thoughtful, people-first perspective to every conversation.

1 Article

We Keep Blaming Generations—When the Real Problem Is Clarity
Talent
We Keep Blaming Generations—When the Real Problem Is Clarity
Generational conflict at work is rarely about age. Learn why unclear expectations are the real driver of workplace tension — and how small business leaders can build trust and performance through intentional communication.
May 7, 2026 ・4 mins read
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