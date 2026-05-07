Tyrone Houston
Executive Director, Customer Relationship Management, TriNet
Tyrone Houston is a seasoned leader at TriNet, where he helps our clients navigate complex people challenges with confidence. He has a deep expertise in the SMB lifecycle. He’s known for translating complex regulations into clear, practical guidance and for bringing a thoughtful, people-first perspective to every conversation.
1 Article
Talent
We Keep Blaming Generations—When the Real Problem Is Clarity
Generational conflict at work is rarely about age. Learn why unclear expectations are the real driver of workplace tension — and how small business leaders can build trust and performance through intentional communication.
May 7, 2026 ・4 mins read
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