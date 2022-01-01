An HR ally to support a growing workforce

Invictus began with a few individuals in a single office and is now comprised of more than 200 professionals in multiple locations. They were recently named one of Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing companies largely due to their extraordinary team of cyber and national security professionals. For Ric Humphries, Executive Director of HR and “HR department of one,” Invictus’ growing workforce brings complexities that would make his position incredibly challenging without TriNet at his side.



Before teaming up with TriNet, Invictus used a private broker for healthcare benefits which proved difficult to manage their myriad coverages and rates. In search of a more cost and time efficient HR solution, Ric discovered TriNet.

As a federal contracting company, Invictus must comply with more stringent rules than commercial firms. For example, they must electronically verify employment eligibility for all employees under the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) E-Verify requirement. TriNet handles this on their behalf in addition to new hire reporting required by various government agencies. Rather than managing time-consuming administrative HR tasks, TriNet permits Ric to focus on other important human capital strategies like change management, organization design, team development and employee engagement. “I am supporting 200 full-time employees single-handedly and I can now take on more because of TriNet,” says Ric.

