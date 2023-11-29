Company size
>100 Employees
Industry
Consulting
Location
Alexandria, VA
Challenge
Managing a large team of off-site, multi-state employees as a federal contractor.
Solution
TriNet streamlines administrative HR tasks by handling required reporting and benefits administration.
Invictus International Consulting (Invictus) puts their team at the heart of their mission to protect the homeland following the Spartan mantra at the Battle of Thermopylae—defend the gates.
Invictus, Latin for “unconquered,” is a full-spectrum cyber and national security firm founded by veterans in 2014. The company provides elite cyber talent to the U.S. Department of Defense, the intelligence community and some commercial clients to protect national security.
Invictus began with a few individuals in a single office and is now comprised of more than 200 professionals in multiple locations. They were recently named one of Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing companies largely due to their extraordinary team of cyber and national security professionals. For Ric Humphries, Executive Director of HR and “HR department of one,” Invictus’ growing workforce brings complexities that would make his position incredibly challenging without TriNet at his side. Before teaming up with TriNet, Invictus used a private broker for healthcare benefits which proved difficult to manage their myriad coverages and rates. In search of a more cost and time efficient HR solution, Ric discovered TriNet.
As a federal contracting company, Invictus must comply with more stringent rules than commercial firms. For example, they must electronically verify employment eligibility for all employees under the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) E-Verify requirement. TriNet handles this on their behalf in addition to new hire reporting required by various government agencies. Rather than managing time-consuming administrative HR tasks, TriNet permits Ric to focus on other important human capital strategies like change management, organization design, team development and employee engagement. “I am supporting 200 full-time employees single-handedly and I can now take on more because of TriNet,” says Ric.
Ric acknowledges that the biggest advantages of working with TriNet are not only access to a wide variety of top-tier healthcare benefit options, but also the ability to design a plan that attracts and retains their dynamic, skilled talent. Invictus employees “absolutely love” the TriNet Mobile app for the immediate access it gives them to important benefits and paycheck information.
He depends on his TriNet Customer Experience team who provides several levels of support and consultation. “Whenever I have an issue, I can count on the Customer Experience Team to provide an answer,” says Ric. “They’re creative thinkers for solutions and I appreciate that.
TriNet is proud to help support Invictus in their mission of keeping our soldiers and all Americans safe.