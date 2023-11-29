You know the benefits that full-service HR can bring. However, you should also know the exact cost of your services. TriNet charges a flat fee per-employee-per-month (PEPM) basis1, so your costs are predictable. And because we know you’ll be thrilled with our services, most of our contracts offer flexible terms without a long-term contract.
Pricing can be complex given the various associated costs with delivering full-service HR. Many vendors offer a bundled amount as a percent of your total payroll, but have you considered social security and unemployment taxes? Is it fair to pay more when you give someone a raise? TriNet is here to help.
Here are a few examples of how our pricing is transparent.
If your employee:
TriNet’s Pricing Model
|Hybrid Pricing Model
(flat insurance fee +
% of payroll for
admin and taxes)
Bundled Fee Model
(based on % of payroll)
|Maxes out his or her Social Security deduction
|Charges go down
|Stays the same
|Price stays the same
|Gets a raise
|Administrative
fees stay the same
|Administrative
fees go up
|Administrative
fees go up
|Reaches the max for unemployment taxes
|Charges go down
|Stays the same
|Stays the same
|Elects pre-tax medical deduction
|Charges go down on tax related charges
|Stays the same
|Stays the same
TriNet’s pricing plans are for new clients only and can vary by region, industry, company size and scope of services.
1 Payroll taxes are subject to periodic adjustments by relevant government authorities and this is an estimate based on annual employee wages and wages capped as applicable according to federal and state taxing authority guidelines. PEPM charges applicable as a portion of the rate on each pay cycle run charged per check fee.
We give you the details—down to the line item—for each element. You see exactly what you pay for each service, tax and benefits component. And, payroll tax costs go down once thresholds like social security and unemployment tax maximums are reached. With TriNet, you get full visibility into your pricing structure and your services.