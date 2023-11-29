SolutionsTriNet PEOPEO Pricing

Transparent pricing for full-service HR

You know the benefits that full-service HR can bring. However, you should also know the exact cost of your services. TriNet charges a flat fee per-employee-per-month (PEPM) basis1, so your costs are predictable. And because we know you’ll be thrilled with our services, most of our contracts offer flexible terms without a long-term contract.

Start a quote
image alt

Compare TriNet’s pricing vs. other PEOs

Pricing can be complex given the various associated costs with delivering full-service HR. Many vendors offer a bundled amount as a percent of your total payroll, but have you considered social security and unemployment taxes? Is it fair to pay more when you give someone a raise? TriNet is here to help.

Here are a few examples of how our pricing is transparent.


If your employee:
TriNet’s Pricing Model		Hybrid Pricing Model
(flat insurance fee +
% of payroll for
admin and taxes)
Bundled Fee Model
(based on % of payroll)
Maxes out his or her Social Security deductionCharges go downStays the samePrice stays the same
Gets a raise
Administrative
fees stay the same
Administrative
fees go up
Administrative
fees go up
Reaches the max for unemployment taxes
Charges go down
Stays the same
Stays the same
Elects pre-tax medical deduction
Charges go down on tax related charges
Stays the same
Stays the same


TriNet’s pricing plans are for new clients only and can vary by region, industry, company size and scope of services.

1 Payroll taxes are subject to periodic adjustments by relevant government authorities and this is an estimate based on annual employee wages and wages capped as applicable according to federal and state taxing authority guidelines. PEPM charges applicable as a portion of the rate on each pay cycle run charged per check fee.

TriNet Advantage

The TriNet Advantage

We give you the details—down to the line item—for each element. You see exactly what you pay for each service, tax and benefits component. And, payroll tax costs go down once thresholds like social security and unemployment tax maximums are reached. With TriNet, you get full visibility into your pricing structure and your services.

Edge Electronics
"TriNet has helped Edge Electronics the most by making our payroll and HR issues easy. We like to make business easy for our customers and you have made these areas easy for us."
Adrienne Giannone
President and CEO, Edge Electronics
Edge Electronics
Explore PEO Offerings
benefit_options_color_rev.svg

Benefits Options

payroll_services_color_rev.svg

Payroll Services

technology_platform_color_rev.svg

Integrations

Get a Quote and Get Started

Want value and transparency from your full-service HR ally? Contact us today.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification