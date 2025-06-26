What's New
Greater support for our customers through deeper partnerships, newer capabilities and continued investments. Check out our featured updates to see some of our most exciting recent developments. Scroll further to see more updates and enhancements, and filter by solution type and service category.
July 1, 2025
TriNet has partnered with Poster Compliance Center
TriNet has engaged Poster Compliance Center to simplify workplace poster compliance to provide you with a streamlined solution to access and maintain mandatory employment law posters, including those required by federal, state, local, and industry-specific laws and regulations. TriNet customers are eligible for savings. Terms apply. Learn more by visiting TriNet’s Marketplace.
May 8, 2025
Series of Product Enhancements
TriNet introduces new HR products and enhancements to help entrepreneurs navigate an increasingly challenging business landscape. The updates span the employee lifecycle including mobile onboarding, benefits experience, document eSignature, learning management and new Marketplace partners.
April 25, 2025
TriNet has partnered with Salary.com
TriNet has partnered with Salary.com to connect you with the compensation practices of today’s talent market. CompAnalyst®, Salary.com’s all-in-one compensation software solution, empowers you with compensation survey data for guidance, intuitive compensation software, job description management, and expert services so you can deliver unparalleled insights and make compensation decisions with confidence. TriNet customers are eligible for savings. Terms apply. Schedule your demo now and learn more by visiting TriNet’s Marketplace.
February 24, 2025
New HR Plus Payroll Experience
The payroll experience on the HR Plus technology platform has been redesigned to help you confidently pay your workforce with greater ease and accuracy. Enhancements include a streamlined dashboard for faster processing, 12-month pay calendar views with download option and configurable pay summaries that provide insights without the need to run reports.
February 10, 2025
Marketplace
Marketplace is a curated network of business solutions, complete with preferred pricing and prebuilt integrations for select solutions. Marketplace allows customers to easily sort from a range of vendor categories: HR, finance, talent acquisition, global workforce, expenses, security and more. Whether navigating business growth or managing workforce changes, with Marketplace customers can confidently and conveniently find solutions that meet their ever-changing needs.
January 8, 2025
HR Plus - Enhanced Offering
TriNet launches enhanced HR Plus offering that provides exceptional service enabled by advanced technology for small and medium-size businesses. HR Plus builds on TriNet’s industry-leading product and services catalog that is currently available to its small and medium-size business customers and combines technology with access to expert support.
October 31, 2024
Integrate HR Platform Payroll with Your Trusted Retirement Plan Software using 401(k) Connect
When you request to connect HR Platform Payroll with your trusted retirement plan software via 401(k) Connect, your employees' payroll deductions and contributions will be calculated automatically and reflected in their pay stubs during each pay run - saving hours otherwise spent on manual data entries!
March 1, 2024
R&D Tax Credit: Real-time Offset
HR Platform Payroll clients who work with Clarus R+D to help claim their federal R&D tax credit have the option to access their tax credits faster with real-time offset. Clients can elect to offset their payroll taxes on each payroll run instead of waiting to receive their tax credit refund from the IRS. Clients can also track their tax credit balance in HR Platform. With real-time offset, clients can focus on reinvesting in their business faster.
February 2, 2024
Single Time Off Plan for Multiple Employment Based Rules
Our newest enhancement now supports a single time off plan with multiple service tiers based on period of employment with the ability to set maximum employee time-off balances, carryover caps, accrual caps, and usage caps within each tier. Employee balances can now be prorated in the middle of an accrual period and proceed to other tiers of customer designated accruals based on their time employed with the customer.
February 1, 2024
Qualifying Life Event Benefits Flow Redesign
There is a new experience to allow customer employees to make multiple changes relating to coverage and collecting required documents in a single workflow. For users of the custom line of coverage, plans can be loaded with specific rules relating to specific events, including the types of changes accepted by a carrier. This new flow will help inform the customer employee of the changes they may be allowed to make based on those rules for a specific event and collect the required documentation.
January 5, 2024
Benefits Enrollment Progress Page Redesign
Admins and brokers can more easily track HR Platform customer employees' progress during open enrollment. They can see when reminders are sent, verify additional details of open enrollment, such as plan mapping, and easily access links to see plan details or contribution schemes pertinent to available benefits.
December 8, 2023
Preferred Broker Partners Updates
The Benefits Contact listed in the HR Platform dashboard and in open enrollment emails is the employee contact person to reach out with benefit questions. Previously, Preferred Broker Partners (PBPs) could only assign their broker contact as the Benefits Contact. With this update, PBPs can now add the main company administrator as a contact who can then assign to other company admins as the Benefits Contact.
December 7, 2023
Benefits Audit Report Redesign
This report was redesigned and can be used for HR Platform customers utilizing legacy plan loads. Included with this report is the ability to select either a single point in time or a date range spanning up to 2 years, with configurable data fields among personal details, employment details, and recorded benefits event and costs.
Recruiting Revamp
Advanced Visual Reporting (AVR) is a significant update to how customers can access and leverage analytics in the Recruiting app powered by JazzHR. This includes a redesigned interface to easily gather actionable insights and consistently with buttons and filters, along with clear graphics within reports.* *This is only available for users with Super Administrator permissions in JazzHR on the Pro Plan or Plus Plan within the Advanced Reporting add-on.
TriNet Perks for HR Platform
Powered by Abenity, TriNet Perks offers HR Platform customers and their workers exclusive access to a diverse array of discounts and deals, from pizza and movie nights to exciting adventures from thousands of local and national offers. HR Platform customers also have the option to request to feature their own products or services, promoting it to all customers using TriNet Perks.
TriNet Perks
TriNet customers and their employees now have access to an online directory of discounts and corporate rates with thousands of local and national vendors. You'll find deals in categories such as entertainment, travel, tech, health and fitness, auto purchasing, and much more. TriNet is excited to announce that this feature is also available on the mobile app!
EEO Report Enhancements
Our platform now supports the compliance changes announced by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) required for 2022 reporting across both the PEO and SaaS reporting applications. These enhancements include additional data fields and updated header descriptions to align with the EEOC terminology change.
Form I-9 Updates
We have improved the onboarding checklist and updated the Form I-9 and Form I-9 Reverification templates to align with the most recent United States Citizenship and Immigration Service's (USCIS) published revised version. The employee profile was redesigned for admins to effortlessly navigate and review this information.
Advanced Service of Time Off Rules
A significant enhancement that helps to simplify policy configuration, reduce manual efforts, and increase customer satisfaction. With this addition, TriNet HR Platform customers can create a single policy with different types of cap information for workers based on their completed service, eliminating the need for multiple policies and manual transitions. Key features include separate categorization, such as settings for accrual and eligibility, as well as the ability to add multiple tenures and set attributes like accrual rate, balance, and caps for accrual, usage and carry-over.
Custom Reports for Time & Attendance
Time & Attendance data has been added to custom reporting, giving client admins the flexibility to create custom Time & Attendance reports and combine the data with other types of HR data - which can be filtered by pay period or date range. Client admins can also choose from pre-defined templates of Time & Attendance data in their report creation journey.
Work Groups in Hiring
We have enhanced the hiring flow with added flexibility to assign multiple labor groups in the hiring checklist. This will help client admins complete work group assignments during the hiring flow itself without going through a change request flow later on. This will improve the admin’s experience by reducing the time required to complete hiring, as well as reducing manual errors in payroll due to a lack of labor group assignment.
Connect Payroll with NetSuite or Sage Intacct
By integrating TriNet Payroll with your trusted accounting software, you can streamline your payroll processes and better focus on your business. Easily set up the integration with just a few clicks. Automatically transfer data to send pay run transactions and balance your books, reducing risk, and ensuring accuracy.
Bulk Download of Paycheck Stubs
The Payroll Processing software now automates the ability to bulk download paycheck stubs to a single click, saving time.
Access Token Lifecycle Management
Updates were made to the access tokens for custom integrations to help manage the lifecycle which helps strengthen the security of business data. If a token has been inactive for more than 90 days, it will be identified as idle and a required action will be noted under Tasks on the dashboard to revoke the token.
Time & Attendance Guidebooks in People Analytics
Client administrators have insight into their employee's work hours and schedule timelines of their workforces in one central place. Details and patterns can be segmented across departments and locations, allowing admins to focus on scheduling patterns to make data-driven decisions and optimize work schedules for efficiency.
