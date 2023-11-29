People Analytics powered by Visier

SolutionsHR PlatformPeople Analytics

People Analytics enables leaders to glean into workforce insights and inform programs that drive company success and retention.

Visual Analytics to make informed decisions
icon_Performance_Management.svg
Easily curate visualizations and understand employee trends
Create beautiful, easy to understand visualizations with no additional data crunching
icon_Thought_Leadership.svg
Glean into critical workforce insights to better inform employee programs
Leverage dozens of data points from employee demographics, tenure, industry specifics and more
icon_Professional_Services.svg
Align your people strategy to company success
Expand insights related to HR, payroll, and benefits within the platform

People answers for SMBs to help grow and scale

Dive into commonly asked questions through easy-to-use templates and an intuitive design
Identify discrepancies within your workforce and areas for investment through beautifully curated, easy to understand charts
Filter deeper, and share or export reports to circulate with your leadership team so everyone is on the same page
People analytics software

Insights with Artificial Intelligence

Harness the power of machine learning and AI for small and medium sized businesses to help you glean into insights and actions you may need to take. Trying to bolster your retention strategy?

Identify potential workforce separation(s) within the next 12 months and build programs to make those possible ‘at risk’ employees happy!

