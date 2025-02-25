Black History Month 2025: What 82% of Black businesses share now

Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month, highlighting the distinct needs and value of Black-owned businesses in America. Like much of Black history, the history of Black-owned business in this country is a study in dogged determination. As we roll into another celebration of Black businesses, we find a rapidly expanding segment of the small business community that still has room to grow.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey in 2020, there were an estimated 140,918 US companies with majority Black ownership. That number represented a nearly 15% increase from 2017. New data from a subsequent survey conducted in 2022 showed continued growth for Black-owned businesses. That survey showed that there were an estimated 161,031 Black or African American-owned businesses with $183.3 billion in annual receipts, 1.4 million employees, and about $53.6 billion in annual payroll.