Employee or Contractor? How to Get Worker Classification Right

Distinguishing between employees and independent contractors is crucial for legal compliance and fair treatment. Gain practical insights into navigating worker classification effectively, including an explanation of the recent Department of Labor (DOL) regulation.

Distinguishing between employees and independent contractors is crucial for legal compliance and fair treatment. Misclassification can lead to significant legal and financial consequences, including penalties and back pay. Gain practical insights into navigating worker classification effectively. Understand the criteria used to differentiate between employees and independent contractors, and learn about the implications of these classifications on benefits, taxes and labor rights. By mastering these distinctions, businesses can ensure they adhere to legal standards while fostering a fair and supportive work environment. Additionally, explore strategies for implementing best practices in worker classification to mitigate risks and maintain compliance in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

Speakers
Kelly Pacatte
Lead HR Compliance Consultant, TriNet
Boyd Rogers
Divisional Vice President and Lead Counsel Employment, TriNet
"TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director, MBANC

