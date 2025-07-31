A PEO provides HR services and support as part of a co-employment model. Co-employment means that the PEO, as the co-employer, is the employer of record and based on the allocation of responsibilities under the contract assumes certain responsibilities for payroll and payroll tax filing.



Your business remains the worksite employer with the rights and responsibility for all workplace decisions, including hiring and firing, compensation and more.



The PEO helps with critical HR functions for your business— such as payroll processing, payroll tax filings and access to benefits—and also providing consulting support and a technology platform to help you manage your HR.

There are five primary reasons to choose a PEO to help with your HR:



• Generate potential savings

• Access big company benefits

• Attract and retain talent

• Free up time and energy to focus on your core business

• Get access to HR expertsWhat’s the solution if you don’t have the budget for a big, dedicated HR department?



Approximately 173,000 businesses nationwide—more than 15% with 10 to 99 employees* —have chosen a professional employer organization (PEO) to help with the HR piece of their business and they are seeing the benefits.