That lone-wolf approach to starting the business can drain the entrepreneur’s and the business’s success. Many startups don’t make it out of the initial phase to see the success that the owner envisioned. According to Chamber of Commerce, 18% of small businesses fail within their first year.1 And the number making it to the fifth year is only 50%. Surviving past a decade is even rarer, with 65% of businesses closing shop by their tenth year.1

However, those that make it past the first year or two find that while they may have the product or industry knowledge that got the business off the ground, other aspects ranging from sales to marketing to accounting and more may not only be beyond their abilities but also robs them of the time to focus on the core business that has gotten them past other startups.

One of the most complex and essential aspects of successfully growing a business—and one that many startup founders and owners tend to understand the least is also one of the most important—human resources (HR).

Here are a few things to remember when preparing to expand your team beyond yourself to make the process smoother and help keep you compliant.