Before the clock strikes 12! Make your HR resolutions now.

2025 HR resolution evolution. Time to make your resolutions for 2025. Not to worry. The list in this newsletter isn’t all no-nos, but rather a series of take-charge, positive suggestions to make your workplace happier and more productive. Pick one or a few and indulge in some new or classic HR best practices. They’re sure to set you up for a very Happy New Year.

RESOLVE TO

EMBRACE OPPORTUNITY: Small Business Trends to Help Leverage for Success

As we approach 2025, the small business landscape continues to be shaped by swift technological advances, economic fluctuations, and shifts in consumer expectations. These factors bring new challenges but also unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation. In a global economy where agility is essential, small businesses are especially poised to thrive if they keep pace with emerging trends. Small enterprises often have the advantage of adaptability—allowing them to pivot quicker and implement new ideas with greater speed. Yet, they must navigate limited resources and face competition from larger, well-funded companies. To stay competitive, small businesses may need to consider embracing and strategically leveraging new tools, work models, and engagement techniques. Here are eight key trends expected to influence the landscape in 2024 and 2025, along with an analysis of how each may reshape the landscape for small business owners and their teams. Read the Article →

RESOLVE TO

UNDERSTAND YOUR TEAM: Generational Differences in the Workplace: Boomers, Gen X, Gen Y, and Gen Z Explained

While generational differences may seem small, they have a big impact in the workplace.

Typically, work is one place where all generations come together. From boomers to Gen Z, people of all ages collaborate within teams and on projects. Navigating generational in the workplace can be challenging for managers trying to increase employee motivation, morale and productivity. This is because each generation tends to want something different from the workplace. It’s your job as an HR pro to empower managers to develop strategies that engage employees of all different ages to keep them motivated and happy.

Understanding the generational diversity between baby boomers, Gen X, Gen Y (a.k.a. Millennials), Gen Z and beyond is a great start. Knowledge is power in the effort to harness their collective strengths and understand how to effectively communicate, manage and lead them. The more you know about each generation, the better able you’ll be to navigate issues and sidestep potential conflicts. Read the Article →

RESOLVE TO BE PREPARED: The Role of HR

in Compliance

To keep your business operating successfully, small business owners everywhere are responsible for remaining compliant with a host of rules and requirements on the local, state, federal, and industry levels. No easy feat! These responsibilities usually fall to HR, and cover everything from employment-related laws to worker safety to mandated business filings.

What is HR compliance?

HR is responsible for making sure the company meets its legal obligations when it comes to HR compliance, and sometimes outside of what is strictly considered HR. Read the Article →

RESOLVE TO

KEEP THE TEAM ENGAGED: Why Employee Engagement is Good for Business

It’s safe to say employees want to be engaged with your business – at least initially. Most people join a company with good intentions to help leadership achieve their mission and work towards their vision for the future. However, somewhere along the way, research tells us that many employees – nearly 7 out of every 10 – become less committed to their company’s success.

A recent study by the management consulting firm Gartner, supports this assertion. Their June 2023 survey of nearly 3,500 employees around the world shows almost 70 percent don’t feel a meaningful connection to their job. And the results are consistent across gender, age and geography.

To put these numbers in perspective, imagine if your favorite soccer team had those same scores. Four of the 11 players on the pitch would know which goal is theirs, and just three of 11 would care.

Fortunately, there are tried and true ways to beat the averages and engage more of your employees. Here are some tips you can use for your business. Read the Article →

