Benefits season is here. Want some cost-saving ideas?

19 Employee Benefits That Are Actually Worth the Investment for Employers
1. Health Insurance Plans
79% of employees believe health insurance is a must-have benefit for any job. Although it's a mandatory benefit for employers with 50 or more full-time employees, some small businesses fall below the threshold.
2. 401(k) Plans and Retirement Plans
Saving for retirement is more challenging than it used to be. 55% of American workers feel behind with retirement savings, while about 25% said they haven't made any contributions in at least a year.
3. Life Insurance Plans
Life insurance plans create financial security for your employee's beneficiary if they were to pass away. This can be an attractive benefit for individuals with families.
