61% of employers vs only 52% employees. Why the work/life satisfaction gap?

Maintaining a healthy work/life balance is no longer just an employee concern—it’s a business necessity. Yet, the State of the Workplace 2024 survey highlights a critical gap. 61% of employers are satisfied with their work/life balance, but only 52% of employees are.



Why It Matters

Work/life imbalance can lead to lower productivity, higher turnover and recruitment challenges. SMBs that prioritize balance can boost engagement, retention and overall business success.



How SMBs Can Close the Gap

Flexible Work Options: Remote or hybrid work, flexible hours and compressed workweeks reduce stress and improve balance.

Supportive Culture: Encourage breaks, vacation use and after-hours disconnecting—starting with leadership setting the example.

Mental Health Resources: Offer employee assistance programs, counseling and stress management workshops.

Open Communication: Regular check-ins, surveys and an open-door policy show employees their concerns matter.

Technology for Efficiency: Automation and project management tools minimize repetitive tasks, freeing up personal time.

Career Growth: Clear advancement paths keep employees motivated and satisfied.

Tailored Approaches: Recognize generational differences—Gen Z values flexibility and tech-driven solutions.



The Takeaway

Work/life balance isn’t a perk—it’s a competitive advantage. By prioritizing employee well-being, SMBs can attract and retain top talent, drive productivity and support long-term success.

How is your business addressing work-life balance?