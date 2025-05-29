61% of employers vs only 52% employees. Why the work/life satisfaction gap?
How to make work/life balance work for your business.
Work/Life Balancing
Live to work or work to live? How about both? Today’s employees want jobs that fit their lives and align with their goals while allowing them to spend time with family and pursue their passions. Smart employers will take steps to facilitate these needs. Not only will it make for a happier, more engaged team, it will give your business an edge when it comes to hiring. Win-win!
Bridging the Work/Life Balance Gap: A Competitive Advantage for SMBs
Maintaining a healthy work/life balance is no longer just an employee concern—it’s a business necessity. Yet, the State of the Workplace 2024 survey highlights a critical gap. 61% of employers are satisfied with their work/life balance, but only 52% of employees are.
Why It Matters Work/life imbalance can lead to lower productivity, higher turnover and recruitment challenges. SMBs that prioritize balance can boost engagement, retention and overall business success.
How SMBs Can Close the Gap
Flexible Work Options: Remote or hybrid work, flexible hours and compressed workweeks reduce stress and improve balance.
Supportive Culture: Encourage breaks, vacation use and after-hours disconnecting—starting with leadership setting the example.
Mental Health Resources: Offer employee assistance programs, counseling and stress management workshops.
Open Communication: Regular check-ins, surveys and an open-door policy show employees their concerns matter.
Technology for Efficiency: Automation and project management tools minimize repetitive tasks, freeing up personal time.
Career Growth: Clear advancement paths keep employees motivated and satisfied.
Tailored Approaches: Recognize generational differences—Gen Z values flexibility and tech-driven solutions.
The Takeaway Work/life balance isn’t a perk—it’s a competitive advantage. By prioritizing employee well-being, SMBs can attract and retain top talent, drive productivity and support long-term success. How is your business addressing work-life balance?
Work/Life Balance Questions to Help You Turn Things Around
Work/life balance is not always easy to define, but the accepted consensus is that people need a fulfilling life outside of work to do their best at work. The definition encompasses more than the hours spent at each and is more of a mindset that differs between individuals. In dealing with this complex issue, it helps to ask yourself a series of work-life balance questions. The answers can lead to clarity, important actions and change for the good.