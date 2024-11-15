Keep calm and celebrate! Tips for an inclusive, low-stress office holiday season.

During the holiday season, it’s common for employers to host one or more holiday soirees, but it’s also essential to ensure that holiday celebrations are a celebration for all faiths. By not targeting a specific holiday, such as Christmas, your bash can be one for all to enjoy! With the right strategy, companies can not only balance the differences, but truly embrace them creating an inclusive environment.

1. Planning.

Instead of delegating all planning activities to one or two people, try to assemble a group of diverse colleagues to provide insight throughout the party planning process. This can be an opportunity to highlight many traditions in an inclusive manner. It can also help to reduce conflict with certain beliefs.

2. Timing.

Rather than holding your holiday celebration at year-end, consider a New Year’s celebration instead. Not only does this help to reduce association with particular holidays or religions, but it can also serve as a kickoff for the company’s new calendar year. This is a great opportunity to celebrate the previous year’s successes and motivate employees to achieve goals and rally behind the company mission.

3. Decoration.

Stick to neutral color pallets rather than colors like “blues and whites” or “reds and greens” which may be associated with a particular faith. Alternatively, you can theme the party to your company’s branding, which can be especially effective if timing the event to the kickoff of a new year. If you’ll be providing gifts or prizes, consider stacking them nicely on the ground or a table rather than placing them under a decorated tree.