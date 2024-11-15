ResourcesNewsletterWeekly RoundUp - November 12, 2024

Keep calm and celebrate! Tips for an inclusive, low-stress office holiday season.

Get ready, the holidays are coming. Some helpful advice for giving thanks, gathering and good vibes.

Container is scrollable (left/right) on mobile devices.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
logo_irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
View certification