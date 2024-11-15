Keep calm and celebrate! Tips for an inclusive, low-stress office holiday season.

|
The state of mental health is not linear, but it is always present. Sometimes, it includes feelings of joy and happiness while other times it feels like loneliness, anxiety or depression. We may simultaneously experience a mixture of many feelings, thoughts and emotions at one time. While the types and intensities of these feelings vary from person to person, as human beings, we can all soar, and we can all struggle. This is our mental health story.
This time of year, shorter days, holiday demands and end-of-year obligations may drive how we feel, think and behave. As part of a small or medium-size business, there are unique stressors to deal with. There are year-end deadlines, and seasonal priorities, as well as family obligations. Your employees might also be going through twists and turns in their own mental health stories, exacerbated by all the demands that appear between October and January, coupled with the seasonal expectation of unwavering cheer.
When someone is struggling, it can show up in every aspect of their lives, including the workplace. However, when employees feel their mental health is being supported, they are less likely to miss work and underperform. Supporting mental health, through this season and beyond, is beneficial across the board. The question then becomes, how can you offer that support?