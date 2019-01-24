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These calculators are designed to be informational and educational tools only. You should always consult with your financial planner, tax, or legal advisor. The calculators do not constitute investment, tax, or legal advice. The results presented by this calculator are hypothetical and are provided based on the completeness and the accuracy of the information and assumption that the user provides. TriNet and its affiliates are not responsible for the consequences of any decisions or actions taken in reliance upon or as a result of the information provided by these tools. TriNet is not responsible for any human or mechanical errors or omissions. TriNet does not warrant, promise or guarantee that the information is accurate or complete, and TriNet expressly disclaims all liability, loss or risk incurred by employers or their employees as a direct or indirect consequence of its use.
See What HR Outsourcing Could Save You
Explore your potential savings with a tool based on commissioned 2026 Forrester Total Economic Impact™ research.
Is your current payroll system struggling to handle critical data for hourly employees? TriNet has a solution. Our Hourly Calculator is designed to provide essential insights for accurate and compliant payroll processing in accordance with federal, state, and local wage regulations. Say goodbye to payroll challenges and welcome a more efficient way to manage payday for your hourly employees with TriNet's Hourly Calculator.
Instructions
- To utilize the Hourly Calculator, begin by entering the check date and selecting your state.
- Fill in your gross hourly pay, how much you've earned so far this year, and set your pay frequency to bi-weekly.
- Under Federal Information, confirm your filing status and allowances for precise federal tax calculations. State Information requires your chosen state tax rate, while Voluntary Deductions allows for any extra withholdings.
- Once all information is inputted, the calculator will provide an estimated take-home pay, accounting for all taxes and deductions.
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Wondering if HR outsourcing is right for you?
Imagine what you could accomplish with more time and the right HR expertise backing you up. We'd love to explore whether outsourcing makes sense for where your business is headed.