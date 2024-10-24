2025 HR compliance calendar is here!

Dynamic Element

Navigating HR Compliance: Your Essential Guide to Meeting Deadlines In the intricate landscape of human resources (HR) management, effective employee management and compliance with requirements are paramount for the smooth functioning of any organization. This includes everything from employee discipline to separation processes, adherence to employment-related laws, and HR best practices to ensure fairness, risk mitigation and fostering a positive work environment. Let’s delve into various facets of employee management and HR compliance to understand their significance and implementation. And keep in mind that many of these have compliance deadlines. That’s why we have a calendar integration to help you track those dates.

Recruiting and onboarding: setting the stage for success

Recruitment and onboarding processes lay the foundation for employee success and organizational growth. From employment applications to job descriptions and offer letters, every step must align with employment-related requirements and best practices. Background checks and drug screenings, conducted post-offer, can enhance due diligence and mitigate risks associated with negligent hiring.

Personnel files and verification protocols

Proper management of personnel files and adherence to verification protocols are vital components of HR compliance. While some states mandate employee access to personnel files, others recommend it as a best practice. Maintaining accurate records, segregating sensitive and confidential information, and adhering to record retention requirements help mitigate risks and facilitate organizational transparency.

Performance evaluations: nurturing growth and accountability

Performance evaluations serve as a structured mechanism for assessing employees based on organizational, departmental and individual goals. Conducting evaluations consistently and documenting them not only helps in making informed employment decisions but also helps to mitigate the risk of discriminatory practices.

Do I have to give a salaried employee time off? If so, how much vacation and sick time would I have to give, and does it have to be paid? Federal law

Salaried employees are regulated by federal and state laws, and neither law requires employers to offer paid vacation or holidays for exempt employees, regardless of the size of the company. The Fair Labor Standards Act policy establishes employee standards in the private sector and does not require payment for time not worked, such as vacations or holidays (federal or otherwise). These benefits are a matter of agreement between an employer and an employee usually stated in a Paid Time Off (PTO).

What forms do you need to hire an independent contractor? Businesses often need to hire independent contractors (ICs) to perform work that their regular employees don't have the time or skills for. In this article, we'll review the tax forms and other documents companies must prepare for ICs. We'll also highlight two best practices for the use of written contracts and tracking of invoices.

If it's your first-time hiring contractors, be aware that the Internal Revenue Service is aggressive in pursuing abuses of the tax system. So, you must take pains to determine whether an individual is a legitimate contractor or employee. The difference is crucial, because misclassification and failure to file the right 1099 form for contractors could result in significant fines and penalties.

How to Terminate an Employee (With Sample Scripts) This article outlines how to terminate or fire an employee and includes a short script that outlines exactly what to say.

Here's what you need to know:

Terminations shouldn't come as a surprise to the employee

Plan ahead, and schedule a termination meeting

Have paperwork ready, a termination letter, information about COBRA, and collect company property

Keep the meeting short (no longer than 20 minutes)

Don't waver on your decision

Ask any HR professional the best and worst parts of their job, and they’ll tell you the day they extend a job offer, and the day when they have to let someone go or fire them.

Too many employers avoid terminating bad employees altogether, because they're so intimidated by the prospect of saying "you're fired." The result can be disastrous. This is when a "how to fire someone" script can be helpful.

