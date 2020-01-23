01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Behind the Scenes With Golden State Warriors - Episode 1

January 23, 2020

Watch the team that creates the game experience second to none. With their passion, dedication and hard work they create an energy that keeps the fans inspired, build memories and motivate the players to put their best game on! 

“When the arena is loud and the fans are screaming at the top of their lungs, it just gives us the extra boost, the extra confidence, the extra energy that we need to make it through. They are always there to give us that support,” Glenn Robinson III, Small Forward Golden State Warriors.

Related Articles

Are You Ready for 2022? HR Tips to Help Your Business Thrive This Year
It’s 2022 and if the last two years have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. This year is already bringing more pandemic-related challenges for many and nobody can...
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many small and medium-size businesses to rapidly pivot how they do business. For most companies, this meant the move to a remote...
What will the post-pandemic workplace look like?
Hear TriNet president and CEO, Burton Goldfield’s discussion with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business Network on how the workplace as we know it is changing for good. Growth,...
