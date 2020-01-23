Watch the team that creates the game experience second to none. With their passion, dedication and hard work they create an energy that keeps the fans inspired, build memories and motivate the players to put their best game on!

“When the arena is loud and the fans are screaming at the top of their lungs, it just gives us the extra boost, the extra confidence, the extra energy that we need to make it through. They are always there to give us that support,” Glenn Robinson III, Small Forward Golden State Warriors.