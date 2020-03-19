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HR News
Mid-Atlantic Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
New Mid-Atlantic workplace data reveals hiring, engagement, and retention gaps. See what employers get wrong, and how to close it.
August 4, 2026 ・4 mins read
HR News
SECURE 2.0 Act Expands Incentives for Workplace Retirement Plans
The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act enacted in 2019 sought to make saving for retirement easier for both employers and employees. On December 29, 2022, Congress expanded on the original with the SECURE 2.0 Act, adding new provisions and incentives.
October 23, 2023 ・6 mins read
HR News
Protecting Your Data is Critical: Is your employer-sponsored retirement plan keeping up with best practices for information security?
The need to protect data exchanged in connection with 401(k) plans has been highlighted recently due to guidance released by the Department of Labor (DOL). Earlier this year, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report entitled “Defined Contribution Plans: Federal Guidance Could Help Mitigate Cybersecurity Risks in 401(k) and Other Retirement Plans.” In the report, the GAO found that, while plan sponsors and their service providers (record keepers, third party administrators, custodians and payroll providers) are required to exchange the sensitive personally identifiable information of the over 100 million individuals who participate in defined contribution plans, the DOL had not clarified “the fiduciary responsibility for mitigating cyber risks.”
June 29, 2021 ・3 mins read
HR News
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: What It Means for Your Small and Medium Size Business
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
March 19, 2020 ・9 mins read
HR News
Mutual Separation Agreements and Unemployment Eligibility: A Guide for Employers
June 1, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR News
Are Business Regulations Driving You Crazy? Here are 3 Tips to Maintain Compliance and Your Sanity
October 10, 2024 ・4 mins read
HR News
Employee Retirement Income Security Act Marks 50 Years – Then, Now, What’s Ahead
September 26, 2024 ・7 mins read
HR News
CARES Act: Retirement Relief Implications for 401(k) Sponsor Plans
In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act provides relief to many Americans affected by the Coronavirus, and includes retirement plan provisions.
April 13, 2020 ・4 mins read
HR News
Mid-Atlantic Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
New Mid-Atlantic workplace data reveals hiring, engagement, and retention gaps. See what employers get wrong, and how to close it.
August 4, 2026 ・4 mins read
HR News
Mutual Separation Agreements and Unemployment Eligibility: A Guide for Employers
June 1, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR News
Are Business Regulations Driving You Crazy? Here are 3 Tips to Maintain Compliance and Your Sanity
October 10, 2024 ・4 mins read
HR News
Employee Retirement Income Security Act Marks 50 Years – Then, Now, What’s Ahead
September 26, 2024 ・7 mins read
HR News
SECURE 2.0 Act Expands Incentives for Workplace Retirement Plans
The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act enacted in 2019 sought to make saving for retirement easier for both employers and employees. On December 29, 2022, Congress expanded on the original with the SECURE 2.0 Act, adding new provisions and incentives.
October 23, 2023 ・6 mins read
HR News
Protecting Your Data is Critical: Is your employer-sponsored retirement plan keeping up with best practices for information security?
The need to protect data exchanged in connection with 401(k) plans has been highlighted recently due to guidance released by the Department of Labor (DOL). Earlier this year, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report entitled “Defined Contribution Plans: Federal Guidance Could Help Mitigate Cybersecurity Risks in 401(k) and Other Retirement Plans.” In the report, the GAO found that, while plan sponsors and their service providers (record keepers, third party administrators, custodians and payroll providers) are required to exchange the sensitive personally identifiable information of the over 100 million individuals who participate in defined contribution plans, the DOL had not clarified “the fiduciary responsibility for mitigating cyber risks.”
June 29, 2021 ・3 mins read
HR News
CARES Act: Retirement Relief Implications for 401(k) Sponsor Plans
In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act provides relief to many Americans affected by the Coronavirus, and includes retirement plan provisions.
April 13, 2020 ・4 mins read
HR News
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: What It Means for Your Small and Medium Size Business
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
March 19, 2020 ・9 mins read
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HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
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Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
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Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.