Navigating the Compensation Landscape: Trends and Strategies for 2024

Discover the latest trends shaping compensation practices and explore effective strategies to compete for top talent in today’s business environment. Learn about innovative approaches to incentive programs and the growing importance of non-monetary benefits in attracting and retaining employees. Delve into the impact of remote work on salary benchmarks and the evolving expectations of the modern workforce. By staying informed on these developments, businesses can craft competitive compensation packages that resonate with the values and needs of today's top talent, ensuring they remain attractive employers in a dynamic job market.

Speakers
Kristin Russum updated Airmeet dark3.png
Kristin Russum
Director, Org Development, TriNet
Carol Ferrari Airmeet dark.png
Carol Ferrari
Vice President, Product Marketing, Salary.com
"TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director, MBANC

