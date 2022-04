Ending gun violence is a tough job. ShotSpotter is committed to helping end gun violence by using technology to alert police every time a gun is fired. It is a company that inspires its employees to create impact and change the world. “We never lose sight of our goal, to help provide equal protection for all” – these employees believe in something bigger! Watch as they thank CEO and president ShotSpotter, Ralph Clark, for giving them a chance to make a difference.