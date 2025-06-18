Build your benefits strategy + free benefits checklist

Here’s a practical guide to help you get started on building a more effective benefits plan.

STEP 1: Start With Strategy Tie benefits to your business goals.

Are you scaling quickly and need to attract talent fast? Trying to reduce turnover? Looking to manage costs? Your benefits should work with your company’s objectives.

Understand your workforce.

Use surveys, focus groups and even exit interviews to gather insights. Think beyond traditional benefits. What matters most to your team?

Consider different priority needs.

Multigenerational workforce can mean different needs. Retirement plans may matter more to certain employees, while others may prioritize student loan support or mental health resources.

Benchmark and explore trends.

See what peers are offering and stay ahead with emerging trends like flexible work schedules, lifestyle spending accounts and wellness stipends.

Step 2: Choose Your Administration Model 1. PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Comprehensive HR provider

Access to premium benefits and compliance help

Great for small to mid-sized businesses 2. In-House Administration More control

Requires HR expertise and tech investment

Often works in collaboration with a benefits broker 3. Benefits Administration Software Automates enrollment, compliance support, reporting

Offers self-service portals for employees

Integrates with payroll and HR tools

Step 3: Understand Rules and Requirements

Know the compliance must-haves. Noncompliance can lead to costly fines. Be proactive and get expert support when needed. Stay up to date with federal and state requirements, including: ACA (Affordable Care Act)

(Affordable Care Act) FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act)

(Family and Medical Leave Act) COBRA, ERISA, HIPAA

Social Security, Medicare, Workers’ Comp

Step 4: Roll Out Effectively

Offer benefit options. Consider competitive plans, supplemental and voluntary benefits or flexible work scheduling. Personalized benefits = higher satisfaction.

Communicate clearly and often. Explain benefits in simple language. Use videos, FAQs and meetings to walk everyone through their options.

Launch the program. Coordinate with HR, payroll and your tech platforms. Make enrollment easy and accessible with portals or mobile apps.

Collect ongoing feedback. Employees’ needs will evolve. Use surveys and feedback loops to see what’s working and what’s not.

Review annually.

Make benefit reviews part of your regular planning cycle. Align based on employee input, business performance, and changes.

