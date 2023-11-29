40% of small to mid-sized businesses incur IRS penalties related to incorrect payroll filings with an average penalty of $845.

TriNet Payroll software helps to simplify the payroll process, increase accuracy, and helps to ensure payroll compliance in all 50 U.S. states. And now, we offer payroll reporting, too, right in our product.

Download our Payroll Report Templates to get started with payroll reports.

These ready-to-use excel spreadsheets include:

Regular, overtime & other hours

Regular, overtime & other earnings

Reimbursements

Deductions

Employer contributions

Employee & employer taxes

Net pay by an individual employee for a payroll run or period

Save these templates, and make payroll reporting easier anytime.