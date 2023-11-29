Payroll Report Templates

Our experts have created Microsoft Excel compatible payroll report templates to help you compile your labor distribution and payroll register reports. You can modify them to align with your needs.



Employee Retention Checklist Thumbnail

Start using your template

I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
Payroll Report Template

40% of small to mid-sized businesses incur IRS penalties related to incorrect payroll filings with an average penalty of $845.

TriNet Payroll software helps to simplify the payroll process, increase accuracy, and helps to ensure payroll compliance in all 50 U.S. states. And now, we offer payroll reporting, too, right in our product. 

Download our Payroll Report Templates to get started with payroll reports.

These ready-to-use excel spreadsheets include:

  • Regular, overtime & other hours
  • Regular, overtime & other earnings
  • Reimbursements
  • Deductions
  • Employer contributions
  • Employee & employer taxes
  • Net pay by an individual employee for a payroll run or period

Save these templates, and make payroll reporting easier anytime.

Download now
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification