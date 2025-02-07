The benefits of a good employee experience range from less turnover to more profitability.

Dynamic Element

Focus on Employee Experience:

How Happy Teams Boost Business A great employee experience is all about feeling valued—challenged, engaged, heard, supported and set up for success. It’s not just good for employees; it’s a win for businesses too, leading to lower turnover, higher engagement, profitability and happier customers. Check out the insights below and grab your free downloadable employee handbook template.

ARTICLE What is Employee Experience and Why Is It Important?

Employee experience is how your team internalizes their interactions with your company. It encompasses everything from the flow of the workday and company culture to benefits and compensation. Low employee satisfaction or employee experience tends to be associated with toxic company cultures, while high employee experience businesses enjoy more growth and a scalable enterprise. So, how can you achieve an optimal employee experience? The first step is to fully understand the concept of employee experience and its characteristics. Read the Article →

Boosting Employee Engagement: The Power of Productivity and HR Tools

TriNet’s State of the Workplace report delved into the employee experience, uncovering what truly drives engagement. The study found that a sense of productivity tops the list, even more than decision-making power, compensation or interactions with colleagues. This highlights how crucial it is to create a productive environment—and HR tools are key in this endeavor.

HR operations tools save employees from the drudgery of manual paperwork—think document management, time tracking, expense management and onboarding. These tools not only save time but also reduce frustration, making work smoother and more efficient. But it doesn't stop there, another important category of HR tools focuses on talent development. This includes learning management systems and performance management software, helping employees sharpen their skills and boost their productivity. Read the Report →

ARTICLE How to Improve Employee Experience: Strategies to Act on Today

In recent years, the labor market has been very tight. In October 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor reported the ratio of job openings to hirings hovered around 10.5-to-6. In October 2023, it hovered around 8.7-to-6. In employee numbers, that represented more than 2.8 million more openings than hirings.

In this labor-hungry environment, businesses that want to attract top talent must strongly appeal to job seekers. At the same time, their current employees must feel satisfied enough to not leave for a "better" job elsewhere. This drives employers, managers and HR professionals to ascertain just how to improve employee experience, satisfaction and retention.

A generous compensation package is one way to attract and keep good employees. But not all companies can afford to compete in that realm. As a small or medium-size business leader, you may need to find other ways to create and sustain a positive employee experience. Businesses that invest in employee experience may see improved employee productivity, strong engagement, enhanced creativity, low absenteeism, and improved retention, according to the University of Warwick and Business.com. Creating an environment where employees want to work has the real potential to improve business outcomes. Read the Article →

ARTICLE Success Starts with Your Team: Valuing Employees Every Day, All Year Long

As we embark on a New Year, it is a good time to think of things that we can do throughout the year to show appreciation to employees. While bonuses or company swag are valuable and certainly shouldn’t be overlooked, there are a number of things that you can do as an employer that can create lasting value and genuine connection — like those that can help foster employee satisfaction and contribute to a dynamic workplace culture. Follow along as we cover four ideas that can have a long-lasting impact and serve as talent investments for your employees.

1. Comprehensive Benefits

One important thing you can offer is a comprehensive benefits package, which is a powerful way to show employees they are valued. Beyond covering routine healthcare needs, it should support whole-person wellness. Programs should go beyond the basics of health insurance and include mental health support and wellness programs that sustain financial, emotional, social, and occupational health. Providing these extensive benefits highlights your commitment to employees’ overall well-being, instilling a sense of security that enables them to pursue new ambitions with confidence, knowing their foundational needs are met.

2. Career Growth

Another impactful reward you can offer your employees is a Personalized Growth Plan. This involves not just annual reviews but also ongoing conversations about their specific career goals, skills development, and potential career paths within your organization. A culture that encourages and supports continuous learning can foster loyalty and keeps talent engaged. Mapping out pathways for professional development and to career progression demonstrates a commitment to your employees’ long-term success.

3. Team Building

The third thing you can provide to cultivate productive relationships and enhance connection are team building opportunities. Organizing regular team building activities, whether virtual or in-person, may help to strengthen interpersonal relationships, encourage collaboration, and create a positive work environment. These can range from team retreats, workshops, volunteer opportunities, or even fun activities like escape rooms or a walking/steps challenge. Read the Rest →

LISTEN: Podcast Growing a Business on People’s Cravings for Sweet Heat Michael chats with Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey, who tells his story about growing his product from a one-person operation, personally bottling each product by hand, to a $30 million business that is expanding to Canada, the Middle East, east Asia and Brazil. “I mean it's certainly a challenge managing people who have real lives. But ultimately, it's just been wonderful to build out a team. I think in our case, we've focused on hiring great people. Nobody has experience selling hot honey. You know, it's like we're just looking to hire really smart people who are passionate, who share our values.” Mike Kurtz, Founder, Mike’s Hot Honey

Easily create your employee handbook with this free template.

An employee handbook is a great way to establish rules of conduct for your employees, ensuring a safe, healthy, and positive work environment for your whole organization. Having your policies in writing will make it easier to drive the vision of your organization, simplify HR tasks, and help with HR compliance and operations.

Use this free template to create an employee handbook for the whole company, or one tailored to the nuances of specific regions, division or departments. Download the Template →

LISTEN: SMB Matters by TriNet Success Starts with Your Team: Valuing Employees Every Day, All Year Long Sarah Scott, a Lead Organizational Development Consultant at TriNet talks about things that we can do throughout the year to show appreciation to employees. Sarah Scott Lead Organizational Development Consultant

Explore Events With TriNet Get more on this and other topics when you watch or join our events. Hear from experts and get guidance and ideas you can use for your business.

Upcoming Event Enhanced Employee Well-Being and Mental Health Support Register Now →

On Demand Boost Employee Engagement with Smart Benefits Strategies Watch Now →