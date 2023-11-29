A human capital plan (HCP) is a valuable tool that organizations use to drive focused actions that can ensure goal achievement and business success. It allows organizations to assess, plan for and respond proactively to its human capital challenges and needs. Human capital challenges such as having capable leaders, building workforce skills, driving high performance and ensuring retention of top talent can be addressed through effective human capital planning. Learn The Nine Principles for Building an Effective Human Capital Plan by downloading this eGuide now.