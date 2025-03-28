Did you know? SMBs that work with a PEO are 50% less likely to go out of business.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are always looking for ways to streamline operations, stay compliant, and keep employees happy. That’s where a professional employer organization (PEO) comes in. By outsourcing HR functions through a co-employment model, businesses can focus on growth while benefiting from expert HR support, compliance support and cost-effective solution.

What Is Workplace Transformation?

Workplace transformation means enhancing efficiency, collaboration and innovation. It includes embracing remote work, flexible schedules and digital tools to create a modern, adaptable work environment. A PEO can make this transformation more efficient by supporting critical HR tasks while businesses focus on strategic growth.

How PEOs Drive Change & Growth

Streamlined HR Functions: From payroll processing to benefits administration, PEOs handle the heavy lifting so businesses can focus on scaling.

Compliance Expertise: With ever-changing employment-related regulations, PEOs help businesses navigate compliance and mitigate risks.

Scalability & Flexibility: Whether expanding into new markets or adopting new tech, PEOs provide adaptable HR solutions while helping to reduce the administrative burden on in-house staff.

Access to Competitive Benefits: Traditional health insurance access, mental health resources and work-life balance initiatives improve employee satisfaction and retention.

Cost Effective: Businesses working with a PEO can be cost-effective in terms of HR administration and turnover costs, with research showing PEO clients experience up to 14% lower1 employee turnover.

Real Companies, Real Results

HarvestIQ

A California ag-tech startup expanding across six states struggled with compliance and remote team management. TriNet PEO streamlined HR, helped them navigate compliance and freed leadership to focus on growth. Employees gained access to smooth onboarding process, competitive benefits and 24/7 support, enhancing their overall experience.

Greycroft

This seed-to-growth venture capital firm leans on TriNet to simplify complex HR compliance in NYC and LA, two areas with some of the most complex employment-related rules and requirements, freeing its team to focus on investments. TriNet’s platform streamlines payroll, benefits and compliance, while also helping Greycroft’s portfolio companies access top-tier HR solutions to stay competitive.