Modernizing Your HR Strategy:
Preparing for 2025
Oct. 1-2, 2024
Join us for a free, transformative two-day virtual event exclusively for SMB leaders and HR professionals who are ready to modernize their HR strategies and get ahead of the trends that will be shaping 2025. We’re about to navigate a rapidly evolving workplace landscape, and this event will provide you with the insights, tools, and best practices to help you with your forward-thinking HR strategy.
Trends Shaping the Future of HR: The State of the Workplace
The State of the Workplace will share unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives – in total and across generations and industries – on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, AI usage, benefit’s ease of use, employee engagement and more.
This can provide both groups a turn in perspective that drives awareness, understanding, and depth that may ultimately foster a more engaged and satisfied workforce, and boost talent attraction and retention.
Join an engaging discussion on how employees are using AI daily, and which roles are most impacted. Share experiences and collaborate with peers on addressing the skills gap and keeping your organization ahead.
Breakout: State of Work: Generational Shifts in HR Priorities
Participate in a roundtable exploring the divide between Baby Boomers and Gen Z on workplace priorities. Share challenges, exchange ideas, and collaborate on solutions to meet the evolving needs of your workforce.