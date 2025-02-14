Dynamic Element

Embracing AI in HR: What’s new? Maybe the idea of AI gives you pause—how would that work in HR? The thing is, it does, and in many instances, it gives HR admins the opportunity to be even more hands-on and in-person. Knowing when and where to apply AI wisely and responsibly could be the key to a more connected future for HR leaders and small businesses. Here are some of the ways that’s already happening and ideas for how your team can begin to adopt AI.

ARTICLE: How AI Can Be

Leveraged to Support

HR Departments

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic in nearly every industry and for good reason—the potential for efficiency and cost-savings while taking menial or repetitive tasks off the plates of human workers can seem too potent to ignore. While the human touch will and should always be a key component in the world of human resources, there may be several different ways in which the use of powerful AI technologies can help support HR and HR teams.

Human resource departments can leverage AI in various ways to help streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and improve overall efficiency. Here are seven different ways in which HR departments can harness the power of AI. Read the Article →

LISTEN: Podcast Revolutionizing HR & Benefits Administration With AI Guy Benjamin, CEO and co-founder of Healthee discusses his course from fighter pilot to revolutionizing healthcare access with Michael. Guy shares his inspiration to develop a groundbreaking AI platform to help people get the most out of their benefits. “Half of the people in America are covered by their employer. So if we can help them become smarter consumers, they'll be healthier. They're not only going to save money, they're also going to be able to get better care, to get better access to care.” Guy Benjamin CEO and Co-founder Healthee

ARTICLE: Navigating the Global Talent Crunch: Leveraging AI and Globalization to Build the Workforce

of the Future

As businesses face a growing talent crunch, traditional hiring methods are proving insufficient. This shortage, projected to lead to trillions in unrealized global revenues by 2030, prompts companies to rethink their workforce strategies. The convergence of AI advancements and hybrid work models allows organizations to access previously out-of-reach global talent pools. By embracing globalization and technology, businesses are addressing skills gaps and positioning themselves for sustainable growth in a complex labor market. Read the Article →

ARTICLE: Embracing AI



in the Workplace

In an era of rapid technological advancement, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force reshaping the US workforce. From routine tasks to complex decision-making processes, AI is revolutionizing the way we work. According to our recent research survey shows a shift, revealing that 88% of employers and 71% of employees use AI at work at least occasionally. Furthermore, 75% of full-time employees in small and medium-size businesses are now leveraging AI in their roles. Even in traditionally human-centric HR tasks, such as payroll processing, benefits administration and interpersonal questions, 66% of US workers employ AI for assistance. This article explores the implications of these trends, highlights key insights and provides actionable recommendations for business owners and HR decision makers to effectively harness AI in the workplace. Read the Article →

