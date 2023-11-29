How AI Reimagines the Landscape of HR & Benefits

ResourcesEvents & WebinarsHow AI Reimagines the Landscape of HR & Benefits

AI is opening new lanes in the health, benefits and welfare of workers up and down the ranks. In this forward-looking discussion, learn about the power of automation and personalization in the HR field—and the possibilities for the future of benefits as AI innovation continues.

AI is opening new lanes in the health, benefits and welfare of workers up and down the ranks. From streamlining administrative tasks to enhancing employee engagement, AI is transforming how HR departments operate, making processes more efficient and tailored to individual needs. In this forward-looking discussion, learn about the power of automation and personalization in the HR and benefits field—and the possibilities for the future of benefits as AI innovation continues.

Speakers
Guy Benjamin
CEO & Co Founder, Healthee
Michael Mendenhall
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer, TriNet
"TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director, MBANC

